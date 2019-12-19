Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market ended at a record closing high again on December 19 as bulls retained their power on D-Street. Positive newsflow on the US-China trade front and buying in select index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS etc lifted sentiment.

Benchmark indices remained positive for the third consecutive session. The BSE Sensex was up 115.35 points at 41,673.92 while the Nifty 50 rose 38 points to 12,259.70 forming a small bullish candle on daily charts.

Experts expect the positive trend to continue in coming days, but with consolidation due to balanced market breadth.

"The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive amidst a range movement. There is a possibility of some more upside in the next 1-2 sessions, before encountering a next key resistance. The upside target to be watched at 12,350 levels in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said market breadth at the new highs was still not convincing and the broader market indices were showing sluggish upmove. This is not a good sign at the highs, he added.

About 928 shares advanced against 863 declining shares on the NSE. The broader markets - Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices ended flat.

"The benchmark indices are showing tremendous resilience at the higher levels; however, the continuous underperformance of the broader indices is still a major concern," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking said.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty settled 38 points higher at 12,259.70. According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,211.17, followed by 12,162.63. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,288.27 and 12,316.83.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.01 percent lower at 32,241.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,108.23, followed by 31,975.06. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,351.43 and 32,461.47.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 20.96 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,300 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

It is followed by 12,000 strike which holds 19.76 lakh contracts in open interest and 12,400 strike, which has accumulated 18.61 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,400 strike price, which added 6.83 lakh contracts, followed by 12,500 strike price that added 3.96 lakh contracts and 12,300 strike which added 2.77 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,200 strike price, which shed 2.47 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike which shed 1.47 lakh contracts and 12,100 strike which shed 1.25 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 39.75 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the December series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 35.54 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,200 strike price, which has accumulated 34.79 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added 13.71 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike, which added 8.47 lakh contracts and 11,700 strike which added 6.2 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,000 strike price, which shed 2.24 lakh contracts, followed by 12,500 strike which shed 1.24 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

53 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

28 stocks saw long unwinding

37 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

31 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

Bulk deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

Persistent Systems: Board meeting is scheduled for January 30 to consider audited financial results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2019.

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will meet Navis Capital on December 20.

Titan Company: Company's officials will meet Sixteenth Street Capital and UBS Securities India on December 20, and Goldman Sachs India Securities on December 23.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will meet Tata Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund on December 20.

Symphony: Company's officials will meet Malabar Investments on December 20.

Stocks in the news

SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB: UTI AMC files IPO papers with SEBI

Suzlon Energy: Rakesh Sharma appointed as Nominee Director of the company by SBI.

Hexaware Technologies: Company approved reconstitution of the committee of the board.

Gujarat State Petronet: Pankaj Joshi resigned as Director of the company.

RITES: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 27 to consider and approve the interim dividend, if any.

Titan Company: Titan Global Retail LLC, Dubai, incorporated as a subsidiary company of Titan Holdings International FZCO, Dubai.

Info Edge: Arun Duggal resigned as Independent Director of the company.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 739.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 493.95 crore in the Indian equity market on December 19, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

