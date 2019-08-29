Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The volatile market ended lower for the second consecutive session amid the expiry of futures and options contracts on August 29, which was dragged by banking and financial services and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex was down 382.91 points at 37,068.93, while the Nifty fell below its psychological 11,000 levels down 97.80 points at 10,948.30 and formed a bearish candle on daily charts.

Volatility was remained high today, especially in F&O counters, due to unwinding and rollover of the positions, while the broader indices remained under pressure with the Nifty Midcap index losing 0.4 percent and Smallcap index shedding 0.9 percent.

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. But, there is a possibility of an upside reversal from the lows in the next one to two sessions. Immediate supports to be watched at 10,900-10,860 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said a confirmation of an upside bounce in the short term is likely to pull the Nifty towards the key overhead resistance of 11,150 level once again in the near term.

The market closed in the red for the third consecutive series, with the Nifty losing 2.7 percent in August series amid consistent FII outflows, slowdown worries and fears of a global recession.

"In the absence of any major domestic event, global cues will continue to dictate the market trend. Current indications are in favour of a further consolidation of the Nifty thus traders should focus more on stocks selection and trade management," Ajit Mishra, Vice President - Research, Religare Broking said.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,948.30 on August 29. According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,906.77, followed by 10,865.23. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,005.47 and 11,062.63.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,305.20, down 1.8 percent on August 29. The important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,123.7, followed by 26,942.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,602.9 and 27,900.6.

Call options data

Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) of 42.66 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level for the September series.

This is followed by 11,100 strike price, which now holds 33.58 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 31.54 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the 11,000 strike price, which added 10.04 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 strike price, which added 1.04 lakh contracts and 11,100 strike which added 0.99 lakh contracts.

Call Unwinding was seen at 11,900 strike price, which shed 5.6 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike, which shed 5.58 lakh contracts and 10,800 strike which shed 2.04 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put Open Interest of 30.43 lakh contracts was seen at 10,800 strike price, which will act as crucial support in September series.

This is followed by 10,900 strike price, which now holds 26.03 lakh contracts in Open Interest, and 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 20.33 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 10,900 strike price, which added 4.99 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike, which added 2.1 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the 11,000 strike price, which shed 30.62 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strike that shed 10.90 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike price which shed 4.86 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means they are bullish on it.

64 stocks saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

5 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

Rollovers

Analyst or Board Meetings/Briefings

Yes Bank: A board meeting will be held on August 30 to consider fund raising and other business matters.

Easun Reyrolle: The meeting of the board of directors will be held on September 04 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Aadhaar Ventures India: AGM to be held on September 28.

Vardhman Polytex: AGM is scheduled to be held on September 25.

Automobile Products: AGM is scheduled to be held on September 20.

Niwas Spinning Mills: AGM is scheduled to be held on September 30.

Grand Foundry: Shareholders meeting is scheduled to be held on September 26.

Texmo Pipes: AGM is scheduled to be held on September 24.

Stocks in the news

HDFC Bank: The Lender has agreed to sell its entire stake of 10 percent in the equity share capital of Goods & Services Tax Network for a total consideration of Rs 1 crore to various state governments and Union Territories

Future Retail: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed A1+ rating to the commercial paper.

MAS Financial Services: Finance committee decided to further invest the funds upto Rs 10 crore in MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance.

Lokesh Machines: CARE rating revised rating of company's long term bank facilities at BB+, while reaffirmed short term bank facilities rating at A4.

Wipro: Company and Google Cloud expand partnership to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises.

Future Enterprises: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed CARE A1+ rating to the commercial paper

Adani Green: Company signed definitive agreement for acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets of Essel Group.

Adani Green: Company to buy 100 percent equity interest in 10 companies.

Mahanagar Gas: Company announced termination of Trivikram Arun Ramanathan as non-executive director w.e.f. August 20.

JSW Energy: Promoter pledged 1.26 crore shares in company on August 27.

PNC Infra: Company declared lowest bidder for NHAI project for quoted price of Rs 1,062 crore.

ICRA: Company sacked the employment of CEO and MD Naresh Takkar. Vipul Agarwal, Interim COO will be responsible for the day-to-day operations till a new MD and CEO is appointed.

Gruh Finance: Book for $230 million launched; block deal is likely at Rs 243-249.60 per share - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Grasim: Board approved increase in limits for issue of NCD's of upto Rs 2,500 crore.

United Bank: Lender to offer home and car loans linked to repo rate from September 1. To offer home loans starting at 8.15 percent and car loans at 8.70 percent.

Bulk deals

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth net Rs 986.58 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought net Rs 489.23 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on August 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

