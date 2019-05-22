Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices fell for the seventh straight session on May 9. The Sensex slipped over 200 points and the Nifty closed just above 11,300 levels on the back of weak global cues.

At close, the Sensex was down 230.22 points at 37,558.91, while Nifty was down 57.70 points at 11,301.80. About 1,074 shares advanced, 1,370 shares declined, and 150 shares were unchanged.

Top losers on the Nifty were Reliance Industries, BPCL, Coal India, Asian Paints and NTPC, while gainers were Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Hero Motocorp.

Among sectoral indices, metal, infra, energy, pharma, and bank ended in the red, while some buying was seen in the IT and FMCG spaces.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,301.80 on May 9. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,252, followed by 11,202.2. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,354.6 and 11,407.4.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,884.6, down 109.8 points on May 9. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,766.1, followed by 28,647.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,021.7, followed by 29,158.8.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 9.35 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,700 strike price, which now holds 8.29 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 6.16 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which added 1.67 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike that added 0.61 lakh contracts.

There was no Call unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 25.65 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,500 strike price, which now holds 19.19 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 16.10 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800 which added 1.04 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike that added 0.99 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 655.36 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 677.91 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

58 stocks saw a long buildup

19 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

97 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

20 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Stocks in news:

Results on May 10: SBI, L&T, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Eicher Motors, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Gujarat Poly Electronics, HT Media, IDFC First Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Merck, Nocil, Oberoi Realty, Punjab Chemicals, PVR, Tata Investment Corporation, V2 Retail, Vakrangee, Venky's, V-Mart Retail, VST Tillers Tractors

Voltas Q4: Net profit was down 27.5% at Rs 139.6 crore versus Rs 192.6 crore, revenue was up at Rs 2,062.8 crore versus Rs 2,048.4 crore, YoY

PNB Housing Q4: Net profit was up 51% at Rs 379.8 crore versus Rs 251.6 crore, revenue was up 30.9% at Rs 2,145.2 crore versus Rs 1,638.2 crore, YoY

Vardhman Textiles Q4: Consolidated net profit was up 9.6% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 163.7 crore, revenue was up 16.8% at Rs 1,763.4 crore versus Rs 1,509.6 crore, YoY

HCL Tech Q4: Net profit was down 1.7% at Rs 2,568 crore versus Rs 2,611 crore, rupee revenue was up 1.9% at Rs 15,990 crore and dollar revenue was up 3.5% at USD 2,278 million, QoQ

Sundram Fasteners approved payment of second interim dividend at Rs 3.10 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Care Rating's board meeting is scheduled on May 21 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Oil India's board meeting is scheduled on May 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Corporation Bank's board meeting is on May 17 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Arvind's board meeting is scheduled on May 17 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 and recommend dividend, if any.

Interglobe Aviation's board meeting is on May 27 to consider and approve the Audited standalone/consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019

One stock under ban period on NSE

For May 10, Jet Airways is in the list of stocks under a ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.