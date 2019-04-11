App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors said although index managed to close above the previous day's close, a decisive trade above 11,610 levels will confirm upmove.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

After a sharp fall on April 10, the market remained rangebound throughout the session on April 11 and closed on a flat note. Traders maintained a cautious stance ahead of quarterly earnings of IT heavyweights TCS & Infosys and macro data (CPI inflation and industrial output) due tomorrow.

The BSE Sensex gained 21.66 points to close at 38,607.01 while the Nifty50 rose 12.40 points to 11,596.70 and formed small bullish candle which resembles a 'Doji' kind of formation on daily charts.

Nifty is trading in a zone of 11,550-11,700 from last few days and decisive price action is required to get further direction, experts said.

"We observe a small body positive candle pattern today with lower shadow. This formation indicates a doji or hammer type candle pattern at the support of 11,550 levels. We observe a typical sideways range movement in the Nifty over the last 4-5 sessions," Nagaraj Shetti – Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

related news

One may expect upside bounce in the market in the next 1-2 sessions, he said.

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors said although index managed to close above the previous day's close, a decisive trade above 11,610 levels will confirm upmove.

Moreover, an aggressive trade below today's low of 11,550 can push prices lower towards 11,400 levels, he added.

The broader markets also remained in a consolidation mode with Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices closing flat with a positive bias. The sectoral trend was mixed as Auto and FMCG indices gained half a percent each while Metal and IT indices lost ground.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,596.70 on April 11. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,562.57, followed by 11,528.43. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,618.77 and 11,640.83.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,786.10, down 17.40 points on April 11. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,666.8, followed by 29,547.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,878.8, followed by 29,971.5.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 32.98 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the April series.

This was followed by 11,800 strike price, which now holds 23.57 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,900, which has accumulated 16.97 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the 11,800 strike price, which added 3.62 lakh contracts, followed by 12,100 strike that added 1.32 lakh contracts and 11,600 strike that added 1.16 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,700 that shed 0.49 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike that shed 0.35 lakh contracts.

Image211042019

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 26.59 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the April series.

This was followed by 11,200 strike price, which now holds 18.05 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,600 strike price, which has now accumulated 17.63 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500 which added 3.3 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 strike which added 1.49 lakh contracts and 11,300 strike which added 1.03 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,700 strike, which shed 1.25 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike that shed 1.02 lakh contracts.

Image311042019

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 476.51 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold Rs 16.58 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on April 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Image1011042019

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

Image411042019

46 Stocks saw a long buildup

Image511042019

55 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

Image611042019

52 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

Image711042019

42 stocks saw long unwinding

Image811042019

Bulk Deals on April 11

Image911042019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will meet BOB Capital Markets on April 12.

Sterlite Technologies: Board to consider raising funds by issue of NCDs on private placement basis, March quarter earnings on April 23.

IDBI Bank: Board to consider issuing ESOPs to employees on April 16.

Gateway Distriparks: Company's officials will meet Oldbridge Capital on April 12.

Stocks in news:

Results on April 12: TCS, Infosys, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel, Ashika Credit Capital, Gangotri Textiles, GTPL Hathway, Integrated Capital Services, Infomedia Press, Minal Industries, Mold-Tek Technologies, Tinplate Company of India

IDBI Bank: Bank reduced MCLR by 5-10 bps across various tenors w.e.f April 12.

Future Retail: Acuite Ratings & Research Limited has reaffirmed its rating on the company's commercial paper at A1+.

Prabhat Dairy: Company completed the sale of its shareholding in wholly owned step down subsidiary, Sunfresh Agro Industries Private Limited (SAIPL) to Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited.

Jet Airways: Etihad Airways submits an expression of interest to acquire substantial stake (up to 49 percent) in the company - CNBC-TV18 sources. Etihad Airways currently holds 24 percent stake in Jet Airways.

Seven stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 12, Adani Power, DLF, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power and Wockhardt are present in this list.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan in trouble as they lose 4 quick wickets

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Assam Records Over 68% Voter Turn Out in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Polls

Modi Seeking Votes in Name of Armed Forces, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge ...

AgustaWestland Scam: ED Files Status Report Into Charge Sheet Leak

IPL 2019 | Pant Needs to Play More Responsibly: Ponting

Celebs Urge People to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Uses 'Mohabbatein' ...

'Why Can't You Specify the Booths': EC Slams SP, BSP for Spreading 'Ru ...

IPL 2019 | Knight Riders Prepare for Capitals at Ganguly’s ‘Home ...

As The Elections Have Started, Are There Any Safe Places?

At IAF Commanders Meet, Defence Minister Praises 'Flawless Execution' ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.