you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The immediate support for Nifty is at 10,790. If this breaks then there could be a sharp fall, experts said.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran @UttareshV
Whatsapp

After a rangebound move, the Nifty fell sharply in last hour of trade on January 24 and formed big bearish candle on the daily charts, weighed by index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

ITC was the biggest loser, down over 4 percent after margin disappointment in Q3.

The immediate crucial support for the index could be 10,790, experts said, adding if it breaks that level then there could be a sharp fall in coming sessions.

Overall index has got stuck in a broader trading range of 10,700 to 10,985 zones and requires a decisive range breakout for next leg of the rally, experts said.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran
Uttaresh Venkateshwaran
Senior Sub Editor|Moneycontrol News

The Nifty started falling in the last hour of trade and hit an intraday low of 10,811.95. It closed 91.30 points lower at 10,831.50 after breaking its consolidation range of last five trading sessions.

India VIX moved up by 0.58 percent to 18.08 levels. Volatility has to cool down below 16 zones to get a decisive range breakout.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,849.8. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,810.13, followed by 10,770.47. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,878.03 and then 10,906.27.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,266.4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,158.7, followed by 27,051.0. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,358.2, followed by 27,450.0.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 44.54 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 36.35 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 32.63 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,800, which added 2.5 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 strike which added 1.52 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which added 1.43 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,100 strike, which shed 2.61 lakh contracts.

Image1

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 37.11 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 32.94 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 31.93 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 5.05 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400, which added 2.88 lakh contracts and 10,700, which added 2.47 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which shed 1.89 lakh contracts.

Image2

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 775.82 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 583.77 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Image3

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

Image4

85 stocks saw a long buildup

Image5

15 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

Image6

87 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

Image7

10 stocks saw long unwinding

Image8

Bulk Deals on January 24

Jet Airways: Tower Research Capital Markets India traded 9.98 lakh shares at Rs 269.38-269.48 apiece.

KPIT Cummins Infosystems: Crossland Trading traded 12.68 lakh shares at Rs 135.57-135.60 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Zydus Wellness: The Board will meet on February 6, 2019, to discuss financial results.

Bajaj Finance: The Board will meet on January 29, 2019, to announce results for the December quarter.

Stocks in news

InterGlobe Aviation: The airline announced the appointment of Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with effect from January 24, 2019.

Zee Media: Profit has been reported at Rs 27.2 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: Q3 profit up 32% at Rs 303 crore

Jyothy Labs: Q3 net profit up 30% to Rs 48 crore.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 24, Jain Irrigation Systems, Reliance Capital and Jet Airways are present in this list.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK

