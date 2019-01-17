Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Recovery in the last hour of trade on January 17 helped the market close in the green despite correction in global peers. The Nifty 50 closed above 10,900 levels and formed a small bearish candle on intraday basis as the closing price was lower than opening.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 52.79 points at 36,374.08, driven by technology, select banking and financial and auto stocks. The Nifty 50 advanced 14.90 points to close at 10,905.20.

"Looking at the overall open interest activity in index futures for current series, we believe majority of the positions formed are on the long side. In fact, decent amount of longs that has been rolled from December series are also intact in the system. In addition, consistent witting in ATM (at the money) Put is also a good indication for bulls," Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

"Hence, we would maintain our positive stance on the market and would advise traders to buy 11,000 call option for this expiry," she said.

In F&O space, there was decent open interest addition in Nifty as well as BankNifty. "But, looking at the price action we would say it's a formation of both long and short," Sneha said.

In line with the previous two session, Put writers continued adding positions in 10,900 strike. On the other side, open interest addition was seen at 10,900-11,100 call options. Maximum open interest concentration for January series remains intact in 11,000 call and 10,500 put option.

"The short term trend of Nifty is choppy. The market failing to generate upside momentum, after moving above 10,850 levels could be a cause of concern over positive pattern implication," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC securities said.

The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 0.2 percent each. The sectoral trend was mixed as Nifty Bank, Auto and IT indices closed in the green while FMCG, Metal and Pharma ended lower.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,905.2 on January 17. According to Pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10,856.37, followed by 10,807.53. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,942.37 and then 10,979.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,528.8, up 45.05 points on January 17. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,372.13, followed by 27,215.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,648.53, followed by 27,768.27.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 37.90 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 11,100 strike price, which now holds 31.20 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 29.67 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,900, which added 3.23 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strike which added 1.46 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which added 1.45 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,200 strike, which shed 3.94 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike which shed 1.36 lakh contracts, and 11,300 strike which shed 1.2 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 38.33 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 37.12 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 34.07 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which added 2.9 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which added 1.22 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 1.89 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 strike which shed 1.5 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which shed 0.90 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 842.13 crore and Domestic Institutional Investors sold Rs 727.46 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on January 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

30 stocks saw a long buildup

48 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

72 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

52 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on January 17

GIC Housing Finance: Fidelity Funds-Asian Smaller Companies Pool bought 6,99,673 shares of the company on NSE and Rs 6,98,267 shares on the BSE at Rs 267.49 per share. Fidelity Asian Values Plc also bought 3,63,075 shares of the company on NSE and 3,61,733 shares on NSE at same price.

Transwind Infra: Armour Capital Private Limited sold 48,000 shares of the company at Rs 10.85 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Poly Medicure: Board meeting will be held on January 25 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company: The company will be hosting an earnings conference call with analysts and investors on January 22 to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Saregama India: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals: Conference call for investors and analysts to be held on February 4 to discuss the financial performance for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the 3rd quarter / period ended December 2018.

DCM Shriram: Board meeting will be held on January 29 to consider unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018 and to consider the payment of 2nd interim dividend, if any for the financial year 2018-19.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 24 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 2018 (Q3) and declaration of interim dividend, if any.

Lloyds Steels Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the un-audited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended December 2018.

Kernex Microsystems (India): Board meeting is scheduled on January 27 to consider the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2018.

National Fertilizers: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 1 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine month ended December 2018 and the proposal for payment of interim dividend for 2018-19.

Siyaram Silk Mills: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter /nine month ended December 2018.

Hexaware Technologies: Conference call with analysts is scheduled to be held on January 30, where in the CEO and the CFO would discuss the Q4 and year ended December 2018 financial results of the company.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals: Board meeting is scheduled on February 5 to consider the un-audited financial statements for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Jyothy Laboratories: The company is organising a conference call for analyst/ investors on January 24, subsequent to declaration of its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Board meeting is scheduled on February 9 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Tata Chemicals: Board meeting is scheduled on February 5 to consider the financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Deepak Fertilisers: Company's officials will be meeting institutional investors on January 18.

Music Broadcast: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2018.

SML Isuzu: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Stocks in news

Results on Friday: Wipro, Atul, MPS, NIIT Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Zee Learn, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Kajaria Ceramics, Omax Autos, MT Educare, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dhanlaxmi Bank, 3i Infotech, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Board meeting on Friday: Vascon Engineers (fund raising), Solara Active Pharma Sciences (fund raising).

Reliance Industries Q3: Consolidated profit grows 7.7 percent to Rs 10,251 crore versus Rs 9,516 crore, revenue increases 9.1 percent to Rs 1.56 lakh crore versus Rs 1.43 lakh crore QoQ.

Reliance Jio Q3: Profit jumps 22.1 percent to Rs 831 crore versus Rs 681 crore, revenue rises 12.4 percent to Rs 10,383 crore versus Rs 9,240 crore QoQ.

Hindustan Unilever Q3: Profit rises 8.9 percent to Rs 1,444 crore versus Rs 1,326 crore; revenue increases 11.3 percent to Rs 9,558 crore versus Rs 8,590 crore YoY. Volume growth unchanged at 10 percent (QoQ) & versus 11 percent YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank Q3: Profit rises 20.8 percent to Rs 95.3 crore versus Rs 79 crore; net interest income jumps 38.9 percent to Rs 348 crore versus Rs 250.4 crore YoY.

L&T Technology Services Q3: Profit falls 2.8 percent to Rs 185.6 crore versus Rs 191 crore; revenue rises 4 percent to Rs 1,316.9 crore versus Rs 1,266.1 crore; dollar revenue increases 4.8 percent to $185.7 million versus $177.2 million QoQ.

Cyient Q3: Profit falls 27.4 percent to Rs 92.3 crore versus Rs 127 crore; revenue unchanged at Rs 1,187.7 crore QoQ. Company to decide on share buyback on a later date.

Rallis India Q3: Profit falls to Rs 13.88 crore versus Rs 25.08 crore; revenue rises to Rs 417.35 crore versus Rs 390.16 crore YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma: Subsidiary Acrotech Biopharma LLC to buy 7 oncology drugs from US company Spectrum Pharma, to pay $160 million upfront and $140 million as milestone payments.

Lupin: US FDA begins inspection at company's Pithampur unit-2, which is currently under warning letter - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Jet Airways: Naresh Goyal communicated his position on resolution plan to SBI.

Axis Bank: The bank has no credit exposure to account mentioned in report of 10-year old Hawala scam.

IL&FS Transportation: J&K Zojila tunnel contract terminated on January 15.

Suyog Telematics: Company successfully able to obtain license from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for installation of cellular equipment across all 17 Monorail stations of Mumbai.

DHFL: Brickwork Ratings India assigned BBB+ (SO) long term credit rating to Senior Pass Through Certificate (PTCs) worth Rs 1,375 crore.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment: 27 percent shareholding in Maharashtra Scooters Ltd held by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Limited (WMDC) i.e. 30,85,712 shares is being acquired by the company.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: Company has contracted to sell its 1994 built very large gas carrier Jag Vishnu of about 49,353 dwt. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in first half of FY2019-20.

UCO Bank: Board approved proposals to issue equity shares on preferential basis to Goverment of India against capital infusion of Rs 3,076 crore, to raise equity capital fund upto Rs 1,OOO crore through qualified institutions placement and to raise Tier- II capital upto Rs 500 crore.

PVV Infra: Board approved the allotment of 5,00,000 equity shares and 4,71,716 convertible equity share warrants at Rs 21 apiece to promoters and 3,30,000 equity shares and 6,00,000 convertible equity share warrants at Rs 21 apiece to other than Promoters on preferential basis.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 18, Jet Airways and Adani Power are present in this list.

