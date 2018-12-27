Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market remained in favour of bulls throughout the session on December 27, though it was volatile amid expiry of December futures & options contracts.

Positive global cues on easing tensions between the White House and Federal Reserve, and also the hope of settlement between world's largest economies, the US & China over trade lifted market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex gained 157.34 points to close at 35,807.28 while the Nifty50 climbed 50 points to 10,779.80 but failed to hold on to 10,800 levels and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as closing is lower than opening levels.

"In the near term, the lower end of the gap area of 10,747 will be a crucial support level to watch out for. If the index breaks and sustains below 10,747, then the index can drift lower towards 10,650 and subsequently towards the low of 10,534," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

On the way up, he said 10,813-10,889, i.e. 61.8 percent and 78.6 percent retracement level of its previous fall, will act as a crucial resistance zone. Bears will be back in action once the index breaks the low of 10,534, he added.

Overall, he maintained a bearish outlook on the index for the short term with a target of 10,005 and reversal placed at 11,140.

The Nifty 50 lost little over 0.7 percent in December series after volatility seen through the series due to the state election, global cues and crude oil price movement.

Nifty hit low on state election result day at 10,350 from where there was a good recovery. Global cues provided good resistance and the index saw selling pressure from 10,970 levels towards the closing of December expiry.

"As per the option concentration, Nifty’s range for the first month of 2019 is 10,500–11,000. We will have quarterly earnings in the coming month and investors are advised to pick stocks selectively," Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services said.

The broader markets also ended higher but underperformed frontliners. The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.33 percent while among sectors, IT and FMCG gained around 1.3 percent each. Other major sectoral indices like Bank, Auto, Metal and Pharma closed marginally in the red.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,779.80 on December 27. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,751.47, followed by 10,723.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,821.17 and then 10,862.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,878.55, down 108.25 points on December 27. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,735.83, followed by 26,593.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,130.63, followed by 27,382.67.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 45.42 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 41.97 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 37.79 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,800, which added 11.99 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which added 10.87 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike which added 2.01 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,700 strike, which shed 14.10 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strike which shed 10.86 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike which shed 5.48 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 34.01 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 32.85 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,600 strike price, which has now accumulated 28.65 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 2.53 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike of 10,800, which shed 7.47 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which shed 4.67 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which shed 4.44 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,731.91 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors sold Rs 663 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on December 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

4 stocks saw a long buildup

87 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

Not a single stock saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

112 stocks saw long unwinding

Rollovers

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Hindustan Media Ventures: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ending on December 2018.

Container Corporation of India: Company's officials will be meeting Girish Achhipalia, Vice President of Morgan Stanley on December 28.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on January 12 to consider financial results of the bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Navin Fluorine International: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Umiya Tubes: Board meeting is scheduled on January 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 2018.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: Company's officials will be meeting HDFC Securities and Franklin Templeton on December 28.

Bandhan Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on January 10 to consider the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter ending on December 2018.

Stocks in news

Tata Steel BSL: CARE assigned AA/Stable rating for company's long term bank facilities-term loan worth Rs 21,000 crore, and AA/Stable and A1+ for long/short term bank facilities-fund based/non-fund based worth Rs 5,000 crore.

United Bank of India: Central Government to invest Rs 2,159 crore in the equity capital of the bank by preferential allotment.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100 percent equity stake in Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd for Rs 29.10 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Company agreed to enter into a joint venture with Magnolia Grove Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus group. The JV Hamstede Living Private Limited will construct, acquire, develop, operate and lease short- and long-stay real estate projects, with a primary focus on student housing, co-living for working professionals/adults and multi-family users.

Majesco: The record date for its previously announced rights offering will be January 7, 2019.

Odisha Cement: Board has fixed January 8 as the record date for the purposes of reduction of face value of 5,69,00,220 equity shares of the company from Rs 10 to Rs 2 each.

Rane Madras: Crisil assigned long term rating A/Outlook-Positive and short term rating A1 for total bank loan facilities of Rs 403 crore.

Corporation Bank: Board appointed P V Bharathi, Executive Director at Canara Bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Corporation Bank.

HCC: Company raises Rs 497.58 crore through rights issue.

Frontline Business Solutions: Rahul Saraf - Whole-Time Director of the company is arrested for GST violations in Maxgrow Overseas Limited of which he is the promoter and ex-director.

Selan Exploration Technology: The record date for the purpose of interim dividend has been fixed as January 5, 2019.

Aurionpro Solutions: equity shares of Trejhara Solutions will start trading on the stock exchanges w.e.f. December 28.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For December 28, 2018, Adani Power is present in this list.