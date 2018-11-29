Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices ended the November series on a strong note on November 29 with the Nifty rising over 7 percent. The index gained over a percent to close above 10,850 levels, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

The rupee gaining past 70 a dollar at close, crude falling below $60 a barrel, consistent FII buying and Federal Reserve's dovish remarks hinting end to aggressive rate hikes boosted market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 453.46 points or 1.27 percent to 36,170.41 while the 50-share NSE Nifty closed above the 200-day moving average, rallying 129.80 points or 1.21 percent to 10,858.70.

The index is likely to extend the upward momentum in December with some consolidation, but there could be profit booking in coming sessions after seeing a rally in last four consecutive sessions, experts said.

"Nifty has been facing resistance at 200-DMA for last many days but now this 10,700 level will act as support going ahead. Any dip towards this level will be a buying opportunity on the index front," Arpan Shah, Technical Analyst at Monarch Networth Capital, told Moneycontrol.

He said on the upside the index can go till 11,000 where it may find some supply pressure. "Nifty has given nearly 5 percent return in November month so December can be sideways to consolidation month."

The broader markets underperformed not only Thursday but also in November series, with the Nifty Midcap index rising half a percent and one percent respectively.

"So in December series individual midcap stocks can perform well and they can outperform the market," Shah added.

All sectoral indices closed in the green except IT which fell by a percent. Bank, Auto, FMCG and Metal indices were top gainers with 1-2 percent upside.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,858.70 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,799.67, followed by 10,799.67. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,900.37 and then 10,942.03.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,939.60, up 481.65 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,676.6, followed by 26,413.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,103.2, followed by 27,266.8.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 44.63 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,900 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the December series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 26.18 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 8.51 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,900, which added 25.58 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strike which added 1 lakh contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 21.27 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 which shed 13.15 lakh contracts and 10,600 which shed 8.04 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 41.51 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the December series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 30.78 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 30.69 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 26.87 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which added 18.05 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which shed 5.35 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 which shed 4.02 lakh contracts and 10,500 which shed 3.8 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 823.47 crore and domestic institutional investors purchased Rs 973.31 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

5 stocks saw a long buildup

138 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

5 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

55 stocks saw long unwinding

Rollovers

Bulk Deals

Equitas Holdings: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund A/C Kotak Standard Multicap Fund sold 25,82,205 shares of the company at Rs 106.2 per share on the NSE.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd bought 1,11,837 shares of the company at Rs 373.73 per share on the NSE.

Multi Commodity Exchange: East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Limited purchased 3,99,000 shares of the company at Rs 706.41 per share on the NSE.

Powerful Technologies: NS Sales & Distributors P Ltd sold 1,26,000 shares of the company at Rs 23 per share on the NSE.

Repco Home Finance: The Pabrai Investment Fund IV LP sold 5,63,208 shares of the company at Rs 336.15 per share on the NSE and 3,85,327 shares at Rs 335.59 per share on the BSE.

Alkem Laboratories: Prasid Uno Family Trust sold 12,90,000 shares of the company at Rs 1,828.32 per share on the BSE.



Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Asian Granito India: Board meeting is scheduled on December 4 to consider the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on preferential basis for the company.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on December 7 to consider the un-audited financial results for the half year ended September 2018.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2019 to consider the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter ending on December 2018.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Burgundy Asset Management Ltd and SBI MF on November 30.

Responsive Industries: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4 to discuss the proposed program to buyback the equity shares of the company.

Sanghvi Movers: Board meeting is scheduled on December 7.

Dollar Industries: There will be Investors Meet organised by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. and Systematix Group which will be held on December 3 and 7 respectively.

Stocks in news

NBFCs: RBI provides liquidity relief to NBFCs, relaxing norms for securitisation transactions by NBFCs and minimum holding period for loans with 5-year maturity. (DHFL, Edelweiss Financial, PFC, REC, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Financial, Shriram Transport Finance, M&M Financial etc may be in focus)

SpiceJet: Company gets shareholders' nod to re-appoint Ajay Singh as Managing Director.

Asian Oilfield Services: Company has received a Letter of Award of contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for 'Hiring of Services for 2D Seismic Data Acquisition in un-appraised on land areas of Sedimentary Basins of India Sector 11A (Himalayan Foreland area) valued at Rs 27.65 crore.'

ITI Limited: Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs (CCEA) approved measures for procurement quota to company in procurements made by BSNL, MTNL and BBNL.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company completed the sixth securitisation transaction of Rs 289.14 crore in FY19. With this transaction, the company has completed six securitization transactions worth Rs 2,842.17 crore in FY19.

Monotype India: Board approved resignation of Harsh Jain as Director & CFO of the company and appointment of Naresh Jain as the CFO of the company.

Paul Merchants: Company increased its stake in Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited (PMFPL) from 96.87 percent to 100 percent by acquiring further 8,43,517 equity shares from its existing shareholder Sat Paul Bansal at a price of Rs 48.81 per share. PMFPL has now become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

IVP: Crisil downgraded the credit of long term bank facilities from BBB/Stable to BBB-/Stable.

Sambandam Spinning Mills: Company has disposed one of its non-core asset - very old Windmill and its surrounded vacant land situated at Udumalpet district.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For November 30, 2018, not a single stock is present in this list.