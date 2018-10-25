Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, after sharp gap-down opening, continued to trade lower throughout the session on October 25, the last day of October series. Global cues and correction in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins weighed down the market.

The index hit fresh seven-month low during the day but managed to show some recovery in later part of the session to close above 10,100 levels. It made small bodied bearish candle on the daily charts, which resembles a 'Doji' kind of pattern.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remains volatile throughout the day which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. It appears like a cross or a plus sign.

Experts feel the market behaviour indicated that it may be bottoming out for the time being. Hence, the pull back rally could be possible in coming sessions, which could be short lived, they said.

"Bulls once again disappointed as they appears to have succumbed to the volatile nature of global markets as they opened with a gap down before signing off the session with a Doji kind of indecisive formation. But somehow, despite multiple attempts, bears failed to breach 10,100 levels on closing basis as intraday gap down openings are not witnessing follow through selling," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said this kind of buying at lower levels may be pointing towards the fact that markets are stretched on the down side and in need of a relief rally which in his opinion, based on technical patterns, shall unfold sooner than later.

He further said interestingly some of the momentum oscillators started displaying positive divergence and twin momentum oscillators are in buy mode which usually acts as a leading indicator before market turns. Hence, he will advise traders to bet on a pull back rally for a initial target of 10,400 levels with a stop below 10,100 on closing basis.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,124.9 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,080.6, followed by 10,036.3. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,167.9 and then 10,210.9.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,817.4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,683.7, followed by 24,550.0. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,964.2, followed by 25,111.0.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 32.44 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,200 strike price.

This was followed by the 10,300 strike price, which now holds 33.19 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,400, which has accumulated 30.85 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,200, which added 13.16 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which added 4.76 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 7.06 lakh contracts, followed by 9,500 which shed 3.24 lakh contracts and 10,600 which shed 3.66 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 45 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price.

This was followed by the 10,100 strike price, which now holds 27.50 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 9,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 20.91 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,100, which added 3.47 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,000 which added 2.34 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,200, which shed 22.11 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,300 which shed 9.08 lakh contracts and 10,700 which shed 5.44 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,495.71 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 339.6 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

Stocks with large rollovers

55 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

2 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

150 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Dewan Housing: Shaastra Securities traded ove 20.10 lakh shares at Rs 181.48-181.57 apiece.

Jet Airways: Shaastra Securities traded over 6 lakh shares at Rs 223.06-223.29 per share.

JP Associates: Skyveil Trade Solutions bought 1.23 crore shares at Rs 6.15, while it sold 92.9 lakh shares at Rs 6.15 apiece.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Hindalco: The Q2 earnings call is scheduled on November 2, 2018.

HDFC Bank: The bank met multiple investors on October 24, 2018.

Rane Holdings: The firm will be holding an earnings conference call on November 1, 2018.

SBI Life: KKR India Advisors met the management on October 25, 2018.

RBL Bank: The lender met Asian Development Bank on October 24, 2018.

Stocks in news

JSW Steel: The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,087 crore for the September quarter.

Heidelberg Cement: Net profit rose 50 percent at Rs 50.1 crore.

CEAT: Net profit falls 17 percent year on year to Rs 63.2 crore.

Yes Bank: Net profit at Rs 964.7 crore for September quarter.

Bharti Airtel: Net profit at Rs 118.8 crore

Essar Steel: Ruias make an offer to repay Rs 54,389 crore to creditors of Essar Steel

Raymond: Q2 net profit at Rs 65.2 crore.

Biocon: Net profit at Rs 354.7 crore

Crompton Greaves: Firm reports net profit of Rs 77 crore, up 9 percent from previous year.

Quess Corp: Net profit rises 13 percent at Rs 61.6 crore

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 26, Adani Power is present in this list.