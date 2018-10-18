Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market got caught in a bear trap on October 18 after consistent upmove in previous three consecutive trading sessions. The Nifty 50 started off the day with a 100-point rally but wiped out all gains in afternoon trade to close below the 10,500 levels and formed 'Bearish Engulfing' pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A Bearish Engulfing Pattern consists of two candles. One candle is usually a small candle which is followed by a large black or red candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one or the previous candle.

The Nifty index opened gap up with 104 points gains at 10,688.70 to hit an intraday high of 10,710.15 but failed to hold its gains and corrected sharply in afternoon trade to hit day's low of 10,436.45. It witnessed selling pressure at its resistance of 10,650-10,700 zones and corrected by 257 points from its intraday high.

The index closed 131.80 points or 1.25 percent lower to 10,453.

"Nifty50 registered a 'Bearish Engulfing' formation as bulls caved into the forces of bears after the strong gap up opening. This kind of behaviour, especially from a critical resistance level, is suggesting that market might have completed its upward corrective move at Wednesday’s high of 10,710 levels and ideally should resume its down move going forward," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in such a scenario the logical targets for this downswing shall be placed below 9,950 levels to culminate the corrective structure. He feels the Nifty 50 shall not gain further strength unless it closes above 10,710 levels going forward.

According to Mazhar, in the next session if it manages to sustain above 10,436 levels then the said index can consolidate for a couple of sessions and bulls can make one more attempt towards 10,700 levels which shall be an ideal opportunity to create fresh shorts.

Contrary to this breach of 10,436 shall quickly lead to the test of recent low of 10,138 levels which should eventually get breached, he said.

India VIX moved up by 3.54 percent to 17.98. The spurt in volatility after the dips of the last four sessions suggests upside could be restricted again in the market.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty50 closed at 10,453 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,356.27, followed by 10,259.53. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,629.97 and then 10,806.93.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,188.60, down 401.05 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,888.57, followed by 24,588.54. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,701.97, followed by 26,215.34.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 58.64 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 39.58 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 38.01 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 11.36 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 which added 9.03 lakh contracts and 10,500 which added 8.63 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,200, which shed 0.36 lakh contracts, followed by 10,000 which shed 0.29 lakh contracts and 10,300 which shed 0.26 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 31.76 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,400 strike price, which now holds 27.95 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 26.15 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which added 2.4 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 9,900 which added 1.25 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,000, which shed 4.01 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,200 which shed 3.78 lakh contracts and 10,500 which shed 2.61 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,165.63 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1059.44 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

6 stocks saw a long buildup

14 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

95 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

93 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Agro Phos India: Arvind Shah bought 1,02,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.99 per share.

B&B Triplewall: Wealth Mine Networks bought 1,95,000 shares of the company at Rs 40 per share.

Suumaya Lifestyle: Vibhuti Enterprises sold 1,28,000 shares of the company at Rs 24 per share.

BSE

La Opala RG: DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund purchased 22,71,695 shares and UTI Mutual Fund 15,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 225 per share. However, ABG Capital sold 8,19,603 shares, LTR Focus Fund 6,04,181 shares and Steadview Capital Mauritius 34,37,911 shares at Rs 225 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Piramal Enterprises: Board meeting will be held on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Punj Lloyd: Board meeting will be held on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Varun Beverages: Board meeting will be held on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Dish TV: Board meeting will be held on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Hester Biosciences: Board meeting will be held on October 29 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018, and second interim dividend.

Deccan Gold Mines: Board meeting will be held on October 29 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Wockhardt: Board meeting will be held on November 10 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Thangamayil Jewellery: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Majesco: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

ICRA: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Neuland Laboratories: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Escorts: Board meeting will be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Vijaya Bank: Board meeting will be held on October 29 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

InterGlobe Aviation: Board meeting will be held on October 24 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Geojit Financial Services: Board meeting will be held on October 24 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Kolte-Patil Developers: Board meeting will be held on October 26 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

State Bank of India: Board meeting will be held on October 22 to consider resolution for raising of equity capital.

Gujarat Industries Power: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Stocks in news

Results on Friday: ICICI Securities, SBI Life Insurance Company, UltraTech Cement, Bhansali Engineering Polymers.

Reliance Industries Q2: Profit rises 0.6 percent to Rs 9,516 crore versus Rs 9,459 crore; revenue increases 11.3 percent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore versus Rs 1.29 lakh crore; GRM at $9.50 a barrel versus $10.50 a barrel QoQ.

Reliance Industries: Jio will acquire 51.34 percent stake in Hathway Cable and 66.01 percent in DEN Networks.

Reliance Jio Q2: Profit rises 11.3 percent to Rs 681 crore versus Rs 612 crore; revenue increases 13.9 percent to Rs 9,240 crore versus Rs 8,109 crore QoQ.

Reliance Industries: Board appointed Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director of the company for a period of five years.

ACC Q2: Consolidated net profit rises 15.2 percent to Rs 209.1 crore versus Rs 181.5 crore; revenue increases 10.2 percent to Rs 3,433.2 crore versus Rs 3,116.5 crore YoY.

Mindtree Q2: Profit jumps 30.4 percent to Rs 206.3 crore versus Rs 158.2 crore; revenue rises 7.1 percent to Rs 1,755.4 crore versus Rs 1,639.5 crore; constant currency revenue growth at 2.4% QoQ.

Cyient Q2: Profit surges 54 percent to Rs 127.1 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore; revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 1,187 crore versus Rs 1,080 crore; dollar revenue increases 5.04 percent to $168.9 million versus $160.8 million QoQ.

Havells India Q2: Profit increases 4.4 percent to Rs 178.6 crore versus Rs 171 crore; revenue jumps 23.3 percent to Rs 2,191 crore versus Rs 1,777.4 crore YoY.

DCB Bank Q2: Profit jumps 24.7 percent to Rs 73.44 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore; net interest income increases 13.6 percent to Rs 281.84 crore YoY; gross NPA fell to 1.84 percent versus 1.86 percent and net NPA declines to 0.70 percent versus 0.72 percent QoQ.

5paisa Capital Q2: Consolidated loss widens to Rs 7.05 crore versus Rs 5.63 crore; revenue rises to Rs 12.77 crore versus Rs 9.07 crore QoQ.

Infosys: Board shortlisted Deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka as top internal candidate for CFO post - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Yes Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Shri Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO of Yes Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019.

Sunteck Realty: India Ratings and Research upgraded the company's long term issuer rating to 'AA-/ Stable' from 'A+'

Central Bank of India: The bank has exposure in IL&FS and its subsidiaries/SPVs by way of credit & investments, which is less than 2 percent of IL&FS Group's aggregate external debt.

Ganesh Films India: Company acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Vaiyam Mediyas for Tamil language movie 'Ezhumin'.

Responsive Industries: Atit Agarwal, Non- Executive Chairman & Director of the company has resigned from the office of chairmanship & directorship. Company approved to buyback 2,07,50,000 equity shares (being 7.77 percent of the total paid-up equity) at a price of Rs 77 per share.

GNA Axles: Board approved the availment of fresh term loan amounting to Rs 60.00 crore for purchase of machinery from Central Bank of India.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 19, Adani Power, DHFL and Jet Airways are present in this list.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.