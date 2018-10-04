Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Dalal Street on October 4 witnessed a bloodbath and it seems things are unlikely to be any different on the last day of the week.

The 50-share NSE index opened sharply lower at 10,754.70 which was highest point of the day and fell further as the day progressed to hit an intraday low of 10,547.25 amid volatility. The index closed 259 points lower at 10,599.30, the lowest level since June 28, 2018.

The index formed a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

"Bears continued to rule the roost with Nifty50 registering a gap down opening below its 200-Day EMA before signing off the session with a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

At Thursday's low of 10,547 Nifty50 washed out the entire rally from the lows of 10,557, registered in June 2018 to a high of 11,760 levels which consumed 41 sessions.

"This kind of faster retracement on downside which took only 24 sessions is confirming the fact that market is in a strong downtrend. Once this low of 10,550 is decisively breached then next logical support can be expected around 10,300 levels but bigger target to end this correction shall continue to remain below 9,950 levels," Mazhar said.

He further said on the upsides, Thursday's gap zone between 10,754–10,843 shall assume importance as a critical hurdle going forward. "Hence, any rally in near future shall terminate in this zone where as a close above 10,850 can be considered as a initial sign of strength."

India VIX moved up by 8.05 percent at 19.58 levels. Volatility is not cooling down which is not giving the relief to bulls and suggests a tight bear grip in the market.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,599.30 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,512.7, followed by 10,426.2. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,720.2 and 10,841.2.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,819.30, down 250.60 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,582.46, followed by 24,345.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,974.76, followed by 25,130.23.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 38.88 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 35.04 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 29.79 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 10,900 strike, which added 13.11 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 which added 12.91 lakh contracts and 10,800 which added 9.99 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 44.45 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 38.42 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 26.03 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which added 6.83 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,000 which added 6.39 lakh contracts and 10,200 strike which added 5.40 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 4.66 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,900 which shed 4.52 lakh contracts and 11,000 which shed 2.48 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,760.63 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,823.59 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

12 stocks saw a long buildup

23 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

97 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

71 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

NSE

A2z Infra Engineering: Globe Fincap continued to be seller in company's shares on Thursday. It sold 11,40,000 shares at Rs 8.34 per share, in addition to 18,04,448 shares sold on Wednesday.

Agro Phos India: Sah Fintrades bought 1,14,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.5 per share.

Navkar Corporation: Reliance Mutual Fund bought 35,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 78 per share whereas Goldman Sachs India Fund sold 39,80,018 shares at Rs 78 per share.

Viji Finance: IFL Promoters bought 4,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 3.73 per share.

BSE

Manorama Industries: India Max Investment Fund sold 1,02,600 shares of the company at Rs 192.63 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Tata Steel: Company's officials will be meeting Bank of America — Merrill Lynch on October 8 and Julius Baer Wealth Advisors on October 10.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Company's officials will be meeting SBI Capital Market on October 10 and 11.

SBI Life Insurance Company: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 19 to consider July-September quarter results.

Titan Company: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 9 to consider July-September quarter results.

Mahanagar Gas: Company's officials will be meeting Maquarie Capital Securities and Jupiter Asset Management on October 5.

Duke Offshore: Board on October 12 to consider the record date for bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Vardhman Industries: Annual General Meeting to be held on October 30.

Finolex Industries: Company's officials will be meeting Peerless Securities on October 5.

Cupid: Meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on October 13 to consider the allotment of bonus shares and other business matters.

Kokuyo Camlin: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 26 to consider July-September quarter results.

Wipro: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 24 to consider July-September quarter results.

Rasoi: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 12 to consider July-September quarter results.

Aditya Birla Money: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 17 to consider July-September quarter results.

AU Small Finance Bank: Bank will host a conference call with analysts and investors on October 15.

Indiabulls Ventures: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 10 to consider July-September quarter results.

Stocks in news

Titan Company: While the Watch business carried on its good run from the first quarter, the growth in the Jewellery business picked up very well after a relatively soft growth in Q1'19.

Bhushan Steel: Production in Q2FY19 at 1.05 million tonne versus 0.85 million tonne and sales at 1.14 million tonne versus 1.03 million tonne (YoY). Q2 FY19 production is higher than Q2 FY18 mainly due to better plant availability.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company allotted its Seventh tranche of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 350 crore.

Thomas Cook (India): ICRA has withdrawn its credit rating assigned to Rs 100 crore non-convertible debentures programme of the company as the same were fully redeemed and there is no amount outstanding against it.

Future Consumer: CARE has re-affirmed its rating assigned to the company in respect of bank facilities, non- convertible debentures and commercial paper.

Dilip Buildcon: Company received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new EPC project 'Navnera Barrage (Dam) under Phase I/(A)', valued at Rs 601.02 crore by the Water Resource Department, Kota, Rajasthan.

Jet Airways: lCRA revised the long term rating to B (negative outlook) from BB (negative outlook) and reaffirmed short term rating at A4. This long term rating downgrade has primarily been attributed to the impact of steep increase in jet fuel prices and rupee depreciation as well as the delays in implementation of liquidity initiatives by the company.

Cadila Healthcare: Company's biologics manufacturing facility (Zydus Biologics) received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit. The plant had completed the USFDA audit during August 14-24, 2018 with zero 483 observations.

Lupin: Company launched generic Potassium Chloride Oral Solution which is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Yashita Buildcon, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, on satisfactory completion of closing conditions, taken over the possession of the prime and newly constructed commercial building at Gurugram.

JK Tyre & Industries: CARE revised rating on company's long-term bank facilities to A+/Negative from A+/Stable and reaffirmed for short-term bank facilities to A1+.

VXL Instruments: Company has sold its property in Bengaluru to Methode Electronics India Private Limited.

Nitesh Estates: Company was not involved in any slump sale or transfer of investments in Nitesh Office Parks Private Limited (NOPPL).

Sical Logistics: The company and Giri Vidhyuth entered into the agreement, pursuant to which the company has agreed to issue and allot 29,18,570 equity shares of the company on a preferential allotment basis to Vidhyuth, at a price of Rs 195 per share aggregating to 56.91 crore. The funds raised by the company are proposed to be utilised discharging certain unsecured liabilities.

Bharat Gears: Company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 9 to consider the rights issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders.

Kushal: Board considered that to conserve the cash resources to meet the expected outflow of funds for ongoing acquisition plan in near foreseeable future, it inexpedient to declare any dividend.

Aster DM Healthcare: Company clarified that it entered into a hospital management agreement with AFE Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, a non-profitable and well established university licensed by Nigeria government.

AI Champdany Industries: Shares of the company has been delisted from National Stock Exchange of India. However, the company's equity shares shall continue to remain listed in the BSE Limited.

Dixon Technologies: Company commenced manufacturing of Mi LED TVs for Xiaomi in Andhra Pradesh.

TVS Motor Company: Company introduced TVS Jupiter Grande for the festive season.

SRG Housing Finance: Brickwork Ratings reaffirmed the ratings for the bank loan facilities (existing and proposed) amounting to Rs 255 crore and NCDs of Rs 20.69 crore.

NBCC (India): In the case of Amrapali Group pending before the Supreme Court of India, company received relevant daily orders of the court wherein court has appointed the company to develop the projects. Further NBCC has been permitted to float the tenders and go ahead with preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and also to submit the detailed proposals, terms and conditions before the Supreme Court.

Jaiprakash Power: ICICI Bank has filed an insolvency plea against company in NCLT, Ahmedabad.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 5, not a single stock is present in this list.