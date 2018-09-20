Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

As Dalal Street grapples with a bearish hangover, traders may have preferred profit booking on rally ahead of the holiday.

The index continued to fall for third consecutive session to break crucial support of 11,250 levels and formed bearish candle on the daily charts again.

The Nifty Midcap index also caught in bear trap, falling nearly a percent while all sectoral indices ended in the red barring Metal and IT.

The Nifty50 after gap up opening above 11,300-mark rallied to hit an intraday high of 11,332.05, but wiped out all gains in last couple of hours of trade to break crucial support and hit day's low of 11,210.90.

The index fell nearly 100 points from day's high to end down 44.50 points at 11,234.40.

"Inline with projections Nifty50 continued its slide to breach recent low of 11,250 as an intraday bounce towards 11,332 was sold off before signing off the day with one more bearish candle for third session in a row suggesting negative sentiment for the market," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

As weakness in Bank Nifty getting more pronounced with breach of all the supports one after the other, he expects this selling pressure to continue in Nifty50 towards its critical support zone of 11,100-11,000 levels where he expects this corrective swing to culminate thereby ushering in some sort of stability in the markets.

Hence, positional traders are advised to initiate fresh longs as Nifty50 trades in the zone of 11,100–11,000 levels, Mazhar said.

India VIX fell by 4.35 percent at 13.78.

"Volatility is likely to remain high in near term, with lack of any fresh triggers on the domestic front," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

He said further, the ongoing trade war escalation between US-China, increasing crude oil price and depreciating rupee (versus dollar) have dampened investor sentiments. "Hence we continue to maintain a cautious stance on the Indian markets and advise traders to hedge their risky leveraged position while investors to buy fundamentally sound stocks on dips."

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11234.40 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,186.13, followed by 11,137.97. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,307.23 and 11,380.17.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,277.35, down 164.10 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,138.13, followed by 25,998.96. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,514.03, followed by 26,750.77.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 41.73 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,800 strike price, which now holds 39.25 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,400, which has accumulated 39.09 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 11,300 strike, which added 10.75 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 which added 6.76 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike which added 1.72 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,600 which shed 5.79 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 which shed 2.28 lakh contracts and 11,500 which shed 1.25 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 37.39 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 35.63 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,100 strike price, which has now accumulated 29.56 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 2.7 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,900 which added 2.35 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which added 2.3 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which shed 5.75 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,500 which shed 4.88 lakh contracts and 11,700 which shed 2.97 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,184.55 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,201.3 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

27 stocks saw a long buildup

54 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

91 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

37 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Marshall Machines: Ashish Kacholia bought 99,000 shares of the company at Rs 43.15 per share on the NSE.

Agro Phos India: Ambe Securities sell 1,08,000 shares of the company at Rs 32.73 per share on the NSE.

Solara Active: Karst Peak Asia Master Fund sold 1,83,227 shares of the company at Rs 286.02 per share on the NSE.

Sumit Woods: Akshar Investment bought 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 46.4 per share on the NSE.

Tijaria Polypipes: Sanjeev Chauhan sold 1,20,029 shares of the company at Rs 15.5 per share on the NSE.

BC Power Controls: Anis Ahmad Burney bought 3,30,000 shares of the company at Rs 36.66 per share on the BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

APL Apollo Tubes: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Allied Computers International: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Zee Media Corporation: Company's officials are attending investor conference 'PL Consumption Series-II' organised by Prabhudas Lilladher on September 27.

IIFL Holdings: Company's officials are meeting Progressive India Fund on September 21 and Motilal Oswal AMC & Morgan Stanley on September 24.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company is attending investor meetings on September 21 in Mumbai.

Stocks in news

Yes Bank: Reserve Bank of India has intimated that Shri Rana Kapoor may continue as the MD & CEO till January 31, 2019, and the board of directors of the bank are scheduled to meet on September 25 to decide on the future course of action.

Stata Bank of India: The bank concluded the issuance of $650 Mio Green Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes under $10 billion MTN programme.

ICICI Bank: Committee of Executive Directors constituted by the board of the bank is scheduled to have a meeting on September 24 to consider offshore fund raising in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement by way of issuances of debt instruments, certificate of deposits etc. for the remaining period of financial year 2018-19.

Central Bank of India: The bank has received Rs 2,354 crore by way of preferential allotment to Government of India.

Allahabad Bank: Share issue and allotment committee of board of directors of the bank approved raising of equity capital by an amount aggregating upto around Rs 1,500 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP) in one or more tranches during FY19.

NBCC: Company has secured the total business of Rs 921.67 crore (approximately) in August.

Jet Airways: Report suggested that Income tax department conducts survey operation at company.

Max India: Life Healthcare Group Holdings, South Africa, equal JV Partner in Max Healthcare Institute, has decided to sell its entire 49.70 percent equity stake held in Max Healthcare to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP, which may complete the transaction through its portfolio company, Radiant Life Care Private Limited.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 25 to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of debt securities or any other mode.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Competition Commission of India has passed an order against various sugar companies including Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar for alleged contravention of provisions of The Competition Act, 2002 in respect of joint tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for supply of Ethanol and imposed penalty of Rs 12.35 crore on the company.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company took delivery of a secondhand very large gas carrier "Jag Vasant" of about 83,270 cbm. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q2FY19.

: Board approved the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Sayaji Hotels, Ahilya Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping

Services, Sayaji Hotels (Pune) and Sayaji Hotels Management and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Shankara Building Products: Company opened its 134th store under the "Shankara Buildpro" brand.

Manali Petrochemical: The supply of the subject products (Neuthane Polyurethane Cast Elastomers) is scheduled to commence on September 19.

Apollo Tyres: HDFC MF shareholding in company stood at 5.05 percent as of September 17.

Aditya Birla Capital: ICRA has assigned a AAA (stable) rating for the Rs 800 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating for structure NCD amounting to Rs 3,550 crore of the company mainly on account of deterioration in financial risk profile of parent company IL&FS (DSRA undertaking provider) on account of elevated debt levels, further high funding commitments to group companies and delay in asset monetisation resulting high gearing levels at IL&FS Limited.

JMC Projects: Shareholders approved sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the company from Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each.

Blue Coast Hotels: Company has handed over the possession of movable and immovable properties (except stock of raw materials, semi-finished goods, consumable stores, current stocks and book debts hypothecated to working capital bankers) of hotel 'Park Hyatt Goa, Resorts & Spa' to ITC Limited. The aforesaid hotel property was auctioned by IFCI, the mortgagor, for a consideration of Rs 515.44 crore to ITC.

Oracle Financial Services Software: Sussex Mauritius and Wessex Mauritius disposed of 11.89 lakh and 25.26 shares in company by way of open market sales during September 17-19.

ADF Foods: The company closed its buyback of equity shares of the company after deploying Rs 29.99 crore.

Arman Financial Services: Board has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to AAV SARL (Luxembourg), through its Indian custodian Deutsche Bank AG.

Three stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 21, Adani Enterprises, Balrampur Chini and Wockhardt are present in this list.