Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 after crossing 11,600 levels for the first time and hitting a fresh record in the opening cooled off in initial half an hour of trade itself to remain in a consolidation mode for rest of the session on Thursday.

The index closed mildly higher, forming Hanging Man kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts as the opening value is lower than closing value.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top (more than 600-point rally from its recent low of 10,957.10 recorded on July 19). In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The Nifty50 crossed 11,600 levels for the first time and opened at all-time intraday high of 11,620.70. but lost all gains in initial half an hour of trade itself to hit an intraday low of 11,546.70 and traded in a range of about 40 points for rest of the session. The index closed 11.90 points higher at 11,582.80.

"Nifty50 appears to have witnessed a profit booking as it opened around 11,620 levels before siging off the session with a Hanging Man kind of formation for second day in a row," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Though momentum appears to be slowly fading sell signals on oscillator front are yet to emerge. Hence, weakness can be expected to get confirmed if the said index registers a close below 11,539 levels. In that scenario ideally the down swing shall extend up to 11,380 levels over a period of time," he said.

However, in between a meaningful support is visible around 11,480 levels on short term charts, he added.

Mohammad said contrary to earlier expectations if the index sustains above 11,620 levels then ideally the current leg of upswing may get extended upto 11,770 levels. "Hence it looks prudent for traders to adopt a cautious stance and focus on stock specific opportunities."

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking expects further consolidation in Nifty however there'll be no shortage of opportunities on stock specific front. "Traders should limit leveraged positions and focus on stock selection."

India VIX fell by 1.20 percent to 12.75 levels and overall lower volatility suggests a tight grip of the bulls in the market.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,582.75 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,546.1, followed by 11,509.4. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,620.1 and 11,657.4.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,027.90, down 230 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,887, followed by 27,746.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,247.1, followed by 28,466.3.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 35.32 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,500 strike price, which now holds 30.19 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 28.80 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the stike price of 11,600, which added 1.18 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 which added 1.09 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which shed 1.63 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400, which shed 0.96 lakh contracts and 12,100, which shed 0.66 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 45.85 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike price, which now holds 41.99 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 41.80 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,600 which added 5.66 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 which added 3.69 lakh contracts and 11,200 which added 3.51 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,400 which shed 1.5 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 which shed 0.21 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 433.21 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 142 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

53 stocks saw long buildup

37 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

67 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

51 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Mahanagar Gas: BG Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Limited sold 1,25,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 851.89 per share on the NSE and 13,28,855 shares at Rs 854.54 per share on the BSE.

As per the bulk deals, BG Asia sold 14 percent equity stake in the Mumbai-based gas distribution company for Rs 1,178.42 crore. After dilution, its stake in the company reduced to 10 percent which is locked in up to June 29, 2019, from 24 percent earlier.

Adroit Financial Services also sold 7,25,916 shares of the company at Rs 855 per share and Kotak Securities 87,988 shares at Rs 844.66 per share on the NSE.

Buyers in this deal were Adroit Financial Services (7,30,141 shares at Rs 851.37 per share), Blackrock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund (6,53,559 shares at Rs 851 per share), Kotak Securities (7,48,236 shares at Rs 850.19 per share), L&T Emerging Businesses Fund (6,50,000 shares at Rs 851 per share), and Schroder International Selection Fund Emerging Asia (5,17,000 shares at Rs 851 per share) on the NSE.

ADF Foods: ADF Foods itself bought 1,19,682 shares at Rs 249.87 per share on the NSE.

Goa Carbon: AJO Emerging Markets Small-cap Master Fund purchased 49,905 shares of the company at Rs 793.51 per share on the NSE.

Liberty Shoes: Indianivesh bought 1,29,790 shares of the company at Rs 217.55 per share on the NSE.

Sequent Scientific: DVI Fund Mauritius sold 35,80,943 shares of the company at Rs 66.02 per share on the NSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Bhilwara Spinners: 37th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 25.

Donear Industries: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Benara Bearings: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 30 to fix day, date time and venue of 1st Annual General meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2018 and approve notice of the same.

Presha Metallurgical: 28th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company will be held on September 22.

Beardsell: 81st Annual General Meeting of the company postponed and will be held on September 29.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company's officials are meeting Ambit Capital on August 24.

Stocks in news

Music Broadcast: Board considered resignation of Abraham Thomas from post of CEO and appointment of Ashit Kukian to take over as CEO.

Britannia Industries: Board approves 2-for-1 stock split.

Aditya Vision: One of company's existing Showroom at Zero Mile, Patna, Bihar has been temporarily shut down due to government order.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 24, Raymond and Jain Irrigation Systems are present in this list.