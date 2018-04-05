Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started with a big gap thanks to strong global cues picked up momentum soon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised growth outlook for 2018-19 while keeping rates unchanged.

The Nifty index which rose nearly 200 points on Thursday recorded its best one-day gain in almost two years. The index formed a Bullish Marubozu Candle on the daily chart and negated the effect of the Bearish Engulfing pattern which was formed in the previous session.

A perfect Marubozu pattern would have no shadows which mean that the index opened at the lowest level and closed at the highest level. But, Thursday’s candle is not a perfect 'Marubozu' but it is very close to the said pattern.

The Nifty which opened at 10,228 slipped marginally to 10227.45 but then bulls took charge and pushed the D-Street higher. The index reclaimed 10,300 to register an intraday high of 10,331.80 before closing the day at 10,325, up 196 points.

Thursday’s rally was largely attributed to brisk short coverings which got formed on account of trade war woes. But, it looks like we are not in an intermediate uptrend and as long as Nifty holds above 10,200 bulls have nothing to worry.

“Finally Nifty appears to have embarked on a short-term uptrend as it registered the much elusive breakout above its 24-day old descending channel thereby confirming strength in the upmove if not the end of correction at recent lows of 9,950,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This breakout with a strong bullish candle which resembles a Marubozu, in which opening and low beside high and close of the day remains equal, opened up a new target placed around 10650 levels. Thursday’s price behaviour accompanied with breakouts on short-term charts is pointing towards a sustainable rally in near future,” he said.

However, major test to this leg of upmove can be around its 50-Day Simple Moving Average whose value is placed around 10,475 levels as it successfully curtailed the pullback rallies in the past.

Mohammad is of the view that the Nifty may face some resistance around 10,350 levels; hence, traders are advised to remain on the long side of the trade as long as Nifty sustains above 10,200 levels on closing basis.

India VIX fell down by 9.44 percent at 14.80. A sharp decline in VIX has given the stability in the market but it needs to hold below 13.50-13 zones to extend its up move.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,325.2 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,257.87, followed by 10,190.53. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,362.17 and 10,399.13.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,759.8 on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,485.43, followed by 24,211.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,929.53, followed by 25,099.27.

Call Options data

In terms of open interest, the 10,500 call option has seen the most call writing so far at 36.51 lakh contracts. This could act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the April series.

The second-highest buildup has taken place in the 10,300 Call option, which has seen 34.09 lakh contracts getting written so far. The 10,700 Call option has accumulated 32.89 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 8.29 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which added 2.47 lakh contracts, and 10,800, which added 1.29 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,200, which shed 7.45 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which shed 3.14 lakh contracts and 10,400, which shed 2.67 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum open interest in put options was seen at a strike price of 10,000, in which 48.58 lakh contracts been added till date. This could be a crucial resistance level for the index in April series.

The 10,200 put option comes next, having added 37.25 lakh contracts so far, and the 9,800 put option, which has now accumulated 28.27 lakh contracts.

During the session, put writing was seen the most at a strike price of 10,200, with 14.65 lakh contracts being added, followed by 10,300, which added 10.50 lakh contracts and 10,400 with 3.30 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at a strike price of 9,800, in which 3.65 lakh contracts were shed, followed by 10,800, which shed 1.23 contracts.

FII & DII data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 108.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 615.28 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

133 stocks saw long buildup

68 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

7 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

2 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Reliance Communications. Ltd.: Sistems Shyam Teleservices Limited sold 337,90,661 shares at Rs 23.24 per share

Continental Seed Chemical Ltd: Naval Kishore Gupta bought 2,96,000 shares at Rs 25.44 per share

DEN Networks: Government Pension Fund Global bought 1,834,784 shares at Rs 104 per share

(For more bulk deals click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Amber Enterprises: The company met analysts on April 5, 2018.

Dixon Technologies: ASK Investment Management, Bank of America, and Steadview will be interacting with the management on April 6, 2018.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Ecofin and Impala AMC will meet the management on April 6, 2018 and April 10, 2018.

PSP Projects: HDFC Securities will be meeting the management of April 6, 2018.

Stocks in news:

RCom: The company hopes to cut debt by Rs 25k cr after SC allows asset sale

Eros Now: The company has partnered Royal Challengers Bangalore as title sponsor

Tata Motors: the company launched three CVs in Malaysia

Glenmark: The pharma major has recalled over 1 lakh bottles of anti-inflammatory drug in US

Coal India: CIL may hike salaries of executives in 2 months.

Larsen & Toubro: SFIO has received a complaint against L&T Group of financial irregularities, ET Now reported.

Indian Oil Corporation: Acquires 17 percent participating interest in the Mukhaizna Oil Field, Oman from Shell

Kridhan Infra: Gets order worth Rs 134 crore in Singapore

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

But for April 6, 2018 there are no stocks present in this list.