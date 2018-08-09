Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

A sharp upward opening led the Nifty 50 to hit a fresh intraday record high Thursday morning. Trade remained rangebound through the rest of the session, but the index formed a small bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing value was lower than opening value.

Not only frontline indices but also broader markets ended higher. The Nifty Midcap index was up half a percent while the BSE Sensex closed above psychological 38,000-mark for the first time, up 136.81 points at 38,024.37.

The market has been consolidating from the beginning of the week but the gradual upside continued which took the market to new record high levels, experts said, adding as the market is slowly moving into overbought position, traders are advised to trade with caution.

The Nifty50 after opening at 11,493.25 touched a fresh all-time high of 11,495.20 and traded in about 40-point range for rest of the session. The index ended at a fresh record closing high of 11,470.70, up 20.70 points, and is 29 points away from 11,500 levels.

"Nifty50 moved in an extremely narrow range of 40 points before signing off the session with a small bearish candle on an intraday basis but remained positive when compared to Wednesday's closing price," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said these kind of narrow ranges for almost last 4 trading sessions are suggesting that the index is positioning itself for a big spurt in either of the directions. "However slew of technical parameters are pointing towards caution with negative divergence beside being in overbought levels warranting a short-term correction.

But if the indices chose to defy these parameters and move ahead then the current upswing shall get extended initially up to 11,560 kinds of levels, he feels. "On the downsides critical short-term support is placed around 11,359 breach of which on closing basis shall confirm weakness."

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said, "We're in uptrend and traders should align their positions accordingly. However, maintain extra caution in stock selection now as we've already seen a decent surge."

India VIX moved up by 1.33 percent at 12.70. Overall lower volatility suggests that bulls are likely to hold the market.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,470.70 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,451.47, followed by 11,432.23. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,492.57 and 11,514.43.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,320, up 257.55 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,180.2, followed by 28,040.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,411.6, followed by 28,503.2.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 37.17 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,600 strike price, which now holds 26.86 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 26.01 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,900, which added 1.86 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 which added 1.65 lakh contracts and 11,600 which added 1.18 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which shed 1.31 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200, which shed 0.64 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 52.18 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,300 strike price, which now holds 43.83 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 41.94 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,400 which added 7.03 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 which added 3.27 lakh contracts and 11,300 which added 2.91 lakh contracts.

Maximum Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,900 which shed 1.17 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 370.68 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 85.39 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

82 stocks saw long buildup

50 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

53 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

22 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Macpower CNC Machines: Pantomath Fund Managers LLP bought 50,000 shares of the company at Rs 190 per share.

Pritish Nandy Communications: Ideas.com India bought 4,56,955 shares of the company at Rs 15.05 per share while International Communications Investments Mauritius sold 4,58,155 shares at Rs 15.05 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

JK Agri Genetics: Annual General Meeting to be held on September 5.

Bharat Forge: Analysts/ institutional investor meet is scheduled to be held on August 10 with domestic investors, and August 13, August 14, August 15 and August 16 with NDR in USA & Canada.

Sharda Cropchem: Company will participate in Emkay Confluence - 'Ideas for Tomorrow' which will be held on August 10.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings: Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on September 4.

NHPC: Conference call is scheduled for August 13, wherein senior management team of the company will discuss June quarter results and interact with analysts & investors.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Institutional Investor Meet is scheduled for August 13.

Jindal Steel & Power: Company will hold earnings Conference Call on August 10.

UPL: Company has scheduled to meet analysts/investors on August 10.

Coal India: Company organized an analyst meet on August 14 to discuss June quarter earnings.

KEI Industries: Analyst meet is organised by Edelweiss Securities in Singapore on August 16 and Hong Kong on August 17.

KEI Industries: Analyst meet is organised by Spark Capital Advisors (I) Private Limited on August 13.

Bharat Dynamics: Company will be having a Concall with analyst/institutional investors on August 14 to discuss the Q1 FY19 financial results.

Stocks in news

Results on Friday: SBI, Hindalco, GAIL, Bosch, DLF, Sun TV Network, United Breweries, NHPC, Indraprastha Gas, Glenmark Pharma, Apollo Hospital, Union Bank of India, NCC, Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, KNR Construction, Andhra Bank, CG Power, PC jeweller, Voltas, Endurance Technologies, Indian Hotels, Sheela Foam, Vakrangee, Timken India, Lux Industries, Great Eastern Shipping, Elgi Equipment, Indostar Capital Finance, Rupa & Company, Talwalkars Lifestyles, TVS Electronics, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, UCO Bank, Kirloskar Oil, Take Solutions, Dhanuka Agritech, Allcargo Logistics, Techno Electric, Puravankara, West Coast Paper, JB Chemicals, Max india, TNPL, Uflex, GOCL Corporation, Surya Roshni, KIRI Industries, Matrimony.com, Fairchem Speciality, Shriram EPC, Prabhat Dairy, Technocraft Industries (India), Wim Plast, BF Utilities, Jindal Poly Films, Balaji Telefilms, Rattanindia Power, Hester Biosciences, GTPL Hathway, Dynamatic Technologies, Titagarh Wagons, Gujarat Spirits, Mishra Dhatu, Mukta Arts, Sayaji Industries.

Eicher Motors: Q1 profit rises 25.4 percent to Rs 576.2 crore versus Rs 459.6 crore; revenue increases 27.4 percent to Rs 2,547.8 crore versus Rs 2,000.6 crore (YoY).

Aurobindo Pharma: Q1 profit falls 12.1 percent to Rs 455.6 crore versus Rs 518.3 crore; revenue jumps 15.5 percent to Rs 4,250 crore versus Rs 3,678.7 crore (YoY).

Jindal Steel & Power: Q1 profit at Rs 180.8 crore versus loss of Rs 387.1 crore; revenue surges 70.5 percent to Rs 9,665.4 crore versus Rs 5,668.2 crore (YoY).

3M India: Q1 profit spikes 50.7 percent to Rs 99.1 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore; revenue increases 5.5 percent to Rs 700.7 crore versus Rs 664.4 crore (YoY).

Future Retail: Q1 profit rises 3.4 percent to Rs 153.1 crore versus Rs 148 crore; revenue falls 3.5 percent to Rs 4,538.7 crore versus Rs 4,705 crore (YoY).

Liberty Shoes: Q1 profit doubles to Rs 2.3 crore versus Rs 1.1 crore; revenue rises 13.4 percent to Rs 146.2 crore versus Rs 128.9 crore (YoY).

Himatsingka Seide: Q1 profit drops to Rs 44.6 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore; revenue rises 13.9 percent to Rs 582.6 crore versus Rs 511.5 crore (YoY).

AIA Engineering: Q1 profit jumps 45.9 percent to Rs 105.5 crore versus Rs 72.3 crore; revenue surges 44 percent to Rs 683.5 crore versus Rs 474.6 crore (YoY).

SH Kelkar: Q1 profit declines 8.7 percent to Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 19.7 crore; revenue slips 16.6 percent to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 283 crore (YoY).

Hindustan Copper: Q1 profit rises sharply to Rs 35.3 crore versus Rs 10.3 crore; revenue increases 9.2 percent to Rs 421.6 crore versus Rs 386 crore (YoY).

Deccan Cements: Q1 profit slips 0.4 percent to Rs 113.4 crore versus Rs 113.9 crore; revenue rises 19.2 percent to Rs 161.7 crore versus Rs 135.6 crore (YoY).

Capacite Infraprojects: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 22.72 crore versus Rs 16.08 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 397.46 crore versus Rs 266 crore (YoY).

Eris Lifesciences: Q1 profit rises to Rs 71.6 crore versus Rs 70.84 crore; revenue increases to Rs 250.76 crore versus Rs 185.2 crore (YoY).

Peninsula Land: Q1 loss at Rs 190 crore versus loss of Rs 28.17 crore; revenue falls to Rs 11.01 crore versus Rs 21.69 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: Q1 profit spikes to Rs 185.52 crore versus Rs 66.55 crore; revenue surges to Rs 1,604.8 crore versus Rs 975.3 crore (YoY).

HSIL: Q1 profit drops to Rs 2.10 crore versus Rs 11.76 crore; revenue increases to Rs 542.41 crore versus Rs 478.33 crore (YoY).

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: Q1 profit slips to Rs 13.73 crore versus Rs 32.34 crore; revenue declines to Rs 234.54 crore versus Rs 267.08 crore (YoY).

Sangam India: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 4.18 crore versus Rs 1.22 crore; revenue rises to Rs 473.5 crore versus Rs 421.01 crore (YoY).

Ansal Housing: Q1 loss of Rs 2.7 crore versus loss at Rs 2.15 crore; revenue falls to Rs 36.75 crore versus Rs 54.4 crore (YoY).

Healthcare Global Enterprises: Q1 loss at Rs 6.33 crore versus profit at Rs 6.08 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 226.56 crore versus Rs 191.10 crore (YoY).

Indian Energy Exchange: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 41.89 crore versus Rs 31.38 crore; revenue increases to Rs 66.96 crore versus Rs 54.69 crore (YoY).

Patel Integrated Logistics: Q1 profit falls to Rs 1.81 crore versus Rs 2.02 crore; revenue rises to Rs 113.3 crore versus Rs 106.4 crore (YoY).

Mcleod Russel: Q1 profit at Rs 1.51 crore versus loss of Rs 1.66 crore; revenue rises to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 193.4 crore (YoY).

Coffee Day Enterprises: Q1 profit declines to Rs 21 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 979.1 crore versus Rs 814.3 crore (YoY).

63 Moons Technologies: Q1 profit at Rs 35 crore versus loss of Rs 17.2 crore; revenue jumps 36 percent to Rs 41.9 crore versus Rs 30.8 crore (QoQ).

Godrej Agrovet: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 80.97 crore versus Rs 79.07 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,484.36 crore versus Rs 1,344.14 crore (YoY).

Tata Communications: Q1 net loss at Rs 58 crore versus loss of Rs 120.5 crore; revenue falls 2.8 percent to Rs 3,912.3 crore versus Rs 4,008.6 crore (QoQ).

Zensar Technologies: Q1 profit increases 13.4 percent to Rs 83.9 crore versus Rs 74 crore; revenue rises 11 percent to Rs 904.7 crore versus Rs 814.7 crore (YoY).

United Bank Of India: Q1 loss at Rs 388.7 crore versus loss of Rs 211.5 crore; NII doubles to Rs 545.3 crore versus Rs 255.2 crore (YoY)

State Bank of India: SBI gets the approval of Executive Committee Of Central Board to explore & initiate divestment up to 4 percent of the stake of SBI in SBI General Insurance.

Vedanta, ONGC: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Vedanta wins 41 blocks under OALP-1, 2 blocks won by ONGC: CNBC-TV18.

Indian Energy Exchange: Company recommended sub-division of one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into one equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up.

Manappuram Finance: Board approved the proposal of fundraising up to Rs 3,000 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in multiple tranches during FY18-19.

Bhushan Steel: SFIO arrests Neeraj Singhal, promoter and vice-chairman of the company.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 10, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Punjab National Bank are present in this list.