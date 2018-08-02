Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bears finally and decisively took charge of Dalal Street Thursday with the Nifty50 extending early losses and breaking the psychological 11,300-mark on profit booking.

The index closed sharply lower, forming 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on the daily candlestick chart. Weak global cues amid renewed trade war concerns dented market sentiment.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

The 50-share NSE Nifty after opening at 11,328.90 which was also an intraday high traded sharply lower to break the 11,300-mark and hit an intraday low of 11,234.95.

The index closed 101.50 points lower at 11,244.70, but the broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.1 percent.

"In line with our projections Nifty50 appears to have kicked in a multi-day corrective and consolidation process as it signed off the day with a Bearish Belt hold formation in which day’s opening price will remain as day’s high," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, after Thursday’s correction, Nifty50 was found heading towards its critical support placed in the zone of 11,210–11,185 and it is near these critical levels, he said.

According to him, the Nifty50 is expected to face a litmus test as failure to hold on to this support zone may not only intensify the selling pressure going forward but also result in prolonged time wise correction.

Hence, for time being traders will be better off by adopting a neutral stance till some signs of strength are visible, he said, adding momentum on upside may not pick up unless Nifty50 registers a close above 11,350 once again.

India VIX moved up by 0.45 percent at 12.58. Overall lower volatility suggests that bulls are likely to hold the market on declines near to major support zones.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,244.70 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,210.17, followed by 11,175.63. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,304.07 and 11,363.43.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,355.95, down 240.65 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,293.24, followed by 27,230.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,453.24, followed by 27,550.57.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 35.74 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike price, which now holds 28.60 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 20.37 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which added 5.83 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 which added 2.15 lakh contracts and 11,400 which added 1.39 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,600, which shed 3.16 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100, which shed 0.40 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 46.38 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 31.70 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,100 strike price, which has now accumulated 23.14 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700 which added 2.17 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 which added 0.46 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000 which shed 4.78 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 which shed 1.52 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 639.87 crore and domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 340.3 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

62 stocks saw a long buildup

35 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

70 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

43 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

JBF Industries: ECL Finance sold 7,17,719 shares of the company at Rs 26.33 per share.

Manpasand Beverages: Amundi Funds Equity India sold 6 lakh shares of the company at Rs 129.56 per share.

Reliable Data Service: Airan Limited sold 1.2 lakh shares of the company at Rs 60.1 per share.

Rushil Decor: Victory Expedition Emerging Markets Smallcap Fund sold 79,655 shares of the company at Rs 629.77 per share.

Sri Adhikari Brothers: Union Bank of India Treasury Branch sold 1,76,000 shares of the company at Rs 6.5 per share.

Talwalkars Lifestyles: Visa Capital Partners bought 1,61,500 shares of the company at Rs 166.38 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Lux Industries: Analyst/Investor conference call is scheduled to be held on August 13 to discuss the June quarter financial performance.

Renaissance Jewellery: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 10 to consider April-June quarter results.

Sheela Foam: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 10 to consider April-June quarter results.

Hester Biosciences: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 10 to consider April-June quarter results.

BGR Energy Systems: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 14 to consider April-June quarter results.

GTL Infrastructure: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 9 to consider April-June quarter results.

Oil India: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 13 to consider April-June quarter results.

Emco: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 9 to consider April-June quarter results.

Venus Remedies: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 13 to consider April-June quarter results.

Take Solutions: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 10 to consider April-June quarter results.

Tara Jewels: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 13 to consider April-June quarter results.

Infinite Computer Solutions: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 14 to consider April-June quarter results.

Camson Bio Technologies: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 13 to consider April-June quarter results.

Power Mech Projects: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 11 to consider April-June quarter results.

AU Small Finance Bank: Analysts and Investors Conference Call for the unaudited financial results of the bank to be held on August 8.

Aster DM Healthcare: Analysts/ Institutional Investor call is scheduled to be held on August 16.

UFO Moviez India: Conference call for investors and analysts to discuss the company's Q1FY19 financial results is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Rico Auto Industries: Conference call for Analysts/Institutional Investors is scheduled to be held on August 6.

Gabriel India: Company has scheduled an Earnings call with the investors and shareholders on August 9 to discuss operational and financial performance in Q1FY19.

Andhra Bank: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 10 to consider April-June quarter results.

Symphony: Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director of the company, will interact with CNBC-TV18 for business outlook and results on August 3.

Glenmark Pharma: Earnings call is scheduled for August 13.

Stocks in news

Results on Friday: Titan Company, Gujarat Alkalies, Sharda Motor, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Laurus Labs, Adlabs Entertainment, Kaya, BSE Limited, JITF Infralogistics, TCPL Packaging, Berger Paints, Mangalam Cement, Accelya Kale Solutions, Rico Auto Industries, Zydus Wellness, Den Networks, Entertainment Network (India), Indo Count Industries, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, DQ Entertainment, SJVN, Shriram EPC, SAIL, KEC International, Bharat Gears, Vardhman Holdings, Shipping Corporation Of India, Bank of Maharashtra, KCP Sugar, Savita Oil Technologies, Sical Logistics, Taj GVK Hotels, National Fertilizers, VIP Industries, Carborundum Universal, EIH Associated Hotels, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Nilkamal, Jocil, Hi-Tech Gears, Hinduja Ventures, Gulshan Polyols.

Results on Saturday: Munjal Auto Industries, Thyrocare Technologies, Lloyds Steels Industries, Shriram Pistons, Sandhar Technologies, Vardhman Acrylics, JSW Holdings, Suzlon Energy, Aarti Industries, Inventure Growth & Securities, Windsor Machines, Relaxo Footwears, India Glycols, Oswal Agro Mills, Divi's Laboratories, Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pratibha Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Paramount Communications, Wockhardt, Action Construction Equipment.

ONGC: Q1 consolidated profit rises 3.9 percent to Rs 6,143 crore versus Rs 5,915.2 crore; revenue increases 13.5 percent to Rs 27,212 crore versus Rs 23,970 crore (QoQ).

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Q1 profit jumps 29.6 percent to Rs 1,049 crore versus Rs 809.5 crore; revenue climbs 29 percent to Rs 3,890.3 crore versus Rs 3,016.5 crore (YoY).

Manpasand Beverages: Q1 profit rises 1.3 percent to Rs 36.4 crore versus Rs 35.9 crore; revenue increases 13.5 percent to Rs 334.6 crore versus Rs 295 crore (YoY).

MOIL: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 113.44 crore versus Rs 97.73 crore; revenue falls to Rs 313.52 crore versus Rs 339.4 crore (YoY).

JK Lakshmi Cement: Q1 profit falls to Rs 13.75 crore versus Rs 28.30 crore; revenue rises to Rs 923.44 crore versus Rs 901.14 crore (YoY).

Shakti Pumps: Q1 profit rises to Rs 6.64 crore versus Rs 5 crore; revenue increases to Rs 96 crore versus Rs 89.91 crore (YoY).

VST Tillers: July sales - Power tillers sales rise to 2,598 units versus 2,405 units; tractors sales increase to 769 units versus 760 units (YoY).

NBCC: Supreme Court asks the company to submit a plan for Amrapali Projects in 30 days.

Mphasis: Company to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on August 7.

HDFC Bank: The bank announced allotment of 1,28,47,222 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each pursuant to the qualified institution's placement and issue of 1,75,00,000 American Depository Receipts, representing 5,25,00,000 underlying equity shares.

Reliance Industries: Jio & SBI collaborate to deepen digital partnership.

Techno Electric and Engineering: The company intends to place a proposal for buyback of shares before the board for consideration on August 10.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 3, Adani Power is present in this list.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.