Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 finally hit a fresh record high for the first time since January 29 and ended at all-time closing high on the day of July futures and options (F&O) contracts expiry Thursday, though it dropped in the red in last hour of trade.

The index formed a small bullish candle on the daily charts. The market shrugged off weakness in Asian peers.

The rally was majorly driven by banking & financials space as the Nifty Bank index gained 1.4 percent and Financial Services 1.7 percent. PSU Bank gained the most among sectoral indices, rising 5.5 percent, especially after Canara Bank earnings.

Not only Nifty but also Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,984.64, up 126.41 points. Even the entire July series was strong for the market as the Nifty and Sensex rallied 5.5 percent each.

The 50-share NSE Nifty opened higher at 11,132.95 and immediately in the first few minutes it clocked fresh record high. The index in last lost hour of trade lost all its gains and hit an intraday low of 11,125.70, but immediately regained strength and hit an intraday all-time high of 11,185.85. It closed 35.30 points higher at 11,167.30.

"Finally new lifetime highs greeted Nifty50 as it registered intraday record high of 11,185 before signing off the session with a small bullish candle," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com

Despite rangebound move of last two sessions things still look positive for the index as pointed out by Thursday’s intraday price behaviour as market recouped all the intraday losses in the last one hour and went on to close near the highest point of the day suggesting it is turning into buy on dips mode, he said.

He further said sustaining above 11,113 levels Nifty50 can initially target 11,241 and then eventually it should head towards 11,500 levels.

As Bank Nifty, which was languishing for last 10 sessions, registered a decisive breakout shall keep the index afloat for further upswing towards bigger targets, Mohammad feels.

Hence, traders are advised to hold their long positions with a stop below 11,100 closing basis and should make use of dips to create fresh longs, he said.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,167.30 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,133.4, followed by 11,099.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,193.5 and 11,219.7.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,406.40, up 375.1 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,149.3, followed by 26,892.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,559.3, followed by 27,712.2.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 41.27 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,300 strike price, which now holds 30.33 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 18.16 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 11,200 strike, which added 9.09 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 which added 8.78 lakh contracts and 11,500 strike which added 2.06 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which shed 15.09 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which shed 11.40 lakh contracts and 10,800 which shed 6.93 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 47.95 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,100 strike price, which now holds 36.17 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,600 strike price, which has now accumulated 34.49 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum Put writing was seen at the strike of 11,100, which added 10.27 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which added 0.95 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 11,200, which shed over 5.36 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which shed 1.83 lakh contracts and 10,900 which shed 1.57 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,453.57 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,716.04 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

9 stocks saw a long buildup

119 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

5 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

76 stocks saw long unwinding

Rollovers

Bulk Deals

Just Dial: Acadian Emerging Markets Smallcap Equity Fund LLC bought 3,47,853 equity shares of the company at Rs 565.52 per share on the NSE.

Shriram Transport Finance: Association De Bienfaisance Retraite Des Policiers Eres Vil bought 12,14,775 shares of the company at Rs 1,379.36 per share on the NSE.

Welspun Corp: Insight Solutions sold 35,00,000 equity shares of the company at Rs 114.92 per share on the NSE and 1,80,00,000 shares at Rs 109.17 per share on the BSE.

GMR Infrastructure: Albula Investment Fund sold 3,02,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 18.01 per share on the BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 10.

Bajaj Electricals: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 9.

BPCL: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 8.

GAIL: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 10.

GE Power India: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 2.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 2.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 4.

IL&FS Investment Managers: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 28.

Cox & Kings: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 14.

Laurus Labs: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Plastiblends India: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Asian Oilfield Services: Board meeting for the approval of the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Asian Paints: Conference call with analysts at Wasatch Advisors and Morgan Stanley is scheduled to be held on July 30 and July 31 respectively.

Mahanagar Gas: Earnings conference call on unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, will be held on August 1.

Heidelbergcement India: Conference Call of analysts and institutional investors is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Nestle India: Financial Analysts / Institutional Investors meet is scheduled to be held on August 21.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery: 8th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Conference call with an analyst at Amansa Holdings is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Inox Leisure: Analyst meeting with Infina Finance is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Godrej Properties: Conference call with investors and analysts is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Tata Metaliks: Investors' conference call is scheduled to be held on July 27.

KEC International: Company will hold an Analyst/ Investors' Conference Call on August 3.

Jindal Hotels: 33rd Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on September 4.

Royal Orchid Hotels: Conference Call with Analysts is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Tech Mahindra: Company to announce first quarter FY19 results on July 30.

Zydus Wellness: Company has planned investor interaction through a teleconference call on August 3.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Investors Conference Call is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Stocks in news

Results on Friday: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Alembic Pharma, Equitas Holding, HCL Technologies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jubilant Life science, M&M Financial Services, Shopper Stop, Westlife Development, Apcotex Industries, Coromandel International, DIC India, Excel Crop, Gallantt Ispat, Genus Power, Heritage Foods, IL&FS Transportation, IRB InvIT, Jayaswal Neco, JSW Energy, KIC Metaliks, Kirloskar Brothers, Mafatlal Finance, Nagarjuna Fertilizer, Phillips Carbon, Prestige Estate, RPG Life, Schneider Electric, TRF, Welspun India.

ITC: Q1 profit rises 10.1 percent to Rs 2,819 crore versus Rs 2,560.5 crore; revenue increases 7.6 percent to Rs 10,707 crore versus Rs 9,954.7 crore (YoY).

Bharti Airtel: Q1 profit jumps 17 percent to Rs 97.3 crore versus Rs 82.9 crore; revenue rises 2.3 percent to Rs 20,080 crore versus Rs 19,634 crore (QoQ).

Petronet LNG: Q1 profit surges 34 percent to Rs 587 crore versus Rs 437.6 crore; revenue jumps 42.5 percent to Rs 9,169.1 crore versus Rs 6,435.1 crore (YoY).

Biocon: Q1 profit zooms 47.2 percent to Rs 119.7 crore versus Rs 81.3 crore; revenue increases 21.2 percent to Rs 1,123.8 crore versus Rs 927.4 crore (YoY).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Q1 net loss at Rs 123.9 crore versus profit of Rs 66.1 crore; NII falls 40.2 percent to Rs 130.2 crore versus Rs 217.8 crore (YoY).

Container Corporation: Q1 profit rises 2.4 percent to Rs 252.4 crore versus Rs 246.5 crore; revenue increases 6.9 percent to Rs 1,568.3 crore versus Rs 1,467.5 crore (YoY).

Essel Propack: Q1 profit jumps 20.4 percent to Rs 41.3 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore; revenue rises 8.9 percent to Rs 635.4 crore versus Rs 583.3 crore (YoY).

Quess Corp: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 54.40 crore versus Rs 45.65 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,968.35 crore versus Rs 1,297.30 crore (YoY).

Hindalco Industries: US subsidiary Novelis will acquire Aleris for $2.6 billion including the assumption of debt, including 13 manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia & Europe.

Poddar Housing and Development: Company acquired a land parcel, under the joint venture, admeasuring about 71,900 square meters at District Sangli, Maharashtra through its LLP know as Poddar Anantah Nirvana LLP. The company is having 65 percent of economic interest in the said LLP.

Adani Ports: Company signed a long-term regasification pact with Gail (India) for Dhamra LNG terminal.

JSW Steel and Monnet Ispat: National Company Law Tribunal approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of JSW Steel and AION Investments Private II Limited for Monnet Ispat and Energy.

IFB Industries: Company entered into a detailed definitive agreement to acquire as a going concern / running business, on a slump sale basis the entire Industrial Laundry equipment business catering to laundry Segment from Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd and Ramsons Udhyog Pvt. Ltd and its promoters at a consideration of Rs 35 crore.

Thermax: Company has entered into binding agreements and completed the acquisition process of the shareholding of Babcock & Wilcox India Holdings INC., in Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (TBWES). TBWES is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax.

Shriram EPC: NCLAT has set aside the order of the NCLT Chennai and closed the CIRP process initiated on the company by ACRE (Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprises Limited).

: CRISIL has revised its outlook on long-term bank facility and fixed deposits of the company from AA-/FAA/ Positive to AA/FAA+/Stable.