Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Stock Market

The market remained in bear's control for the fourth consecutive session with the Nifty50 closing below 20-day exponential moving average (15,950) on July 14, following weakness in global counterparts after US inflation jumped to 9.1 percent in June, a 41-year high. Technology, select banking & financial services, and FMCG stocks weighed down the market.

The BSE Sensex fell 98 points to 53,416, while the Nifty50 declined 28 points to 15,939 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high lower low formation.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this action signal a formation of high wave type candle pattern, which reflects high volatility in the market. Normally, a formation of such pattern after a reasonable upside or decline indicates an impending trend reversal," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels the short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. "The overall chart pattern and the placement of key lower support are signaling an upside bounce from near 15,800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. The confirmation of upside reversal could unfold quantum of upside bounce in the market," said the market expert.

The broader markets also ended lower with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.09 percent and 1.14 percent respectively on weak breadth. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 15,841, followed by 15,743. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,054 and 16,168.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank fell 177 points to 34,651 on Thursday, forming bearish candle on the daily charts. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,464, followed by 34,277. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 34,933 and 35,215 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.46 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 22.67 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 22.36 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,400 strike, which added 3.44 lakh contracts, followed by 15,900 strike which added 2.42 lakh contracts and 16,000 strike which added 1.74 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,100 strike, which shed 1.33 lakh contracts, followed by 16,800 strike which shed 94,400 contracts and 16,500 strike which shed 73,350 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 29.78 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,000 strike, which holds 29.45 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 22.04 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15,600 strike, which added 4.24 lakh contracts, followed by 15,200 strike, which added 2.68 lakh contracts and 15,700 strike which added 1.82 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,100 strike, which shed 2.16 lakh contracts, followed by 14,500 strike which shed 1.07 lakh contracts, and 16,200 strike which shed 91,450 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Ambuja Cements, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and HDFC, among others.

31 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Honeywell Automation, PVR, Alkem Laboratories, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and Hindustan Aeronautics, in which a long build-up was seen.

53 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Bank of Baroda, Coromandel International, Gujarat Gas, Dixon Technologies, and PI Industries, in which long unwinding was seen.

74 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Coforge, Syngene International, Birlasoft, BPCL, and Federal Bank, in which a short build-up was seen.

40 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Max Financial Services, Apollo Tyres, Petronet LNG, and Shriram Transport Finance, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on July 15 and July 16

Jindal Steel & Power, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Deep Diamond India, Den Networks, Integrated Capital Services, Just Dial, Kesoram Industries, Lloyds Metals and Energy, L&T Technology Services, Oberoi Realty, and Opto Circuits (India) will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 15.

HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Netlink Solutions, Pil Italica Lifestyle, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 16.

Stocks in News

Angel One: The stock broking company has reported a healthy 46.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 181.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by strong topline. Revenue grew by 45 percent YoY to Rs 669.8 crore in Q1FY23 with healthy growth in fees & commission income, and interest income.

Syngene International: The company has signed 10-year biologics manufacturing agreement with leading animal health company, Zoetis. It will manufacture the drug substance for Librela (bedinvetmab), a monoclonal antibody used for treating osteoarthritis in dogs. Syngene's collaboration with Zoetis has started in 2011.

Tata Elxsi: The company clocked a robust 63 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 184.7 crore for quarter ended June 2022 on strong operating profit and topline growth. Revenues from operations at Rs 725.9 crore grew by 30 percent YoY and EBITDA increased 58.8 percent YoY to 238.2 crore in Q1FY23.

ACC: The cement company reported a 60 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 227 crore in quarter ended June 2022 dented by rising global fuel costs and related inflationary impacts. EBITDA fell 51 percent YoY to Rs 426 crore and margin declined by 1,310 bps to 9.7 percent in Q2CY22. Revenue increased by 15 percent YoY to Rs 4,393 crore with cement sales volumes up 10.5 percent at 7.56 million tonnes and ready mix concrete sales volumes up 43.1 percent at 0.83 million cubic meters.

Cipla: Subsidiary Cipla Health has signed definitive agreements for acquisition of Endura Mass, a nutritional supplement brand in the category of weight gain from Medinnbelle Herbalcare Private Limited. Endura and all other associated trademarks would be part of the acquisition.

GTPL Hathway: The company has reported nearly 9 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 43.25 crore in quarter ended June 2022, but revenue increased nearly 5 percent to Rs 630.9 crore in the same period with subscription revenue rising 3 percent YoY to Rs 272.7 crore and broadband revenue up 24 percent YoY to Rs 113.9 crore.

Tata Steel Long Products: The company posted loss of Rs 331 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against profit of Rs 331.6 crore year ago, impacted by loss at operating level due to higher raw material cost and finance cost. However, revenue increased by 18.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,994 crore in Q1FY23.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 309.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 556.40 crore on July 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - Delta Corp - remained under the NSE F&O ban list for July 15 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.