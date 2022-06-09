Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market snapped a four-day losing streak and gained seven-tenth of a percent on June 9, backed by private banks, technology, pharma stocks, and Reliance Industries. The broader markets also gained ground with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising half a percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

But the market breadth was not so strong as about 993 shares gained against 920 falling shares on the NSE.

The BSE Sensex climbed 428 points to 55,320, while the Nifty50 rose 122 points to 16,478 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

On the daily charts, "the Nifty is taking strong support at 16,240 levels which is a cluster of support zone (20 days simple moving average-SMA, multiple touch points). The Nifty has formed CIP formation (Change in Polarity) at 16,240 levels indicating strong support zone has been created at 16,250 levels for the short to medium term," said Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.

On the indicator front, he further said the relative strength index (RSI) plotted on the daily charts is sustaining at 50 mark and moving towards up side which shows positive momentum for the short term.

The Nifty has an immediate resistance placed at 16,610 & 16,800 followed by 17,000 levels, while the downside support for the index is placed at 16,240, 16,000 followed by 15,671 levels, the market expert said.

He feels that the Nifty is in bounce back mode and hence if the Nifty sustains above 16,610 levels then it will move towards 16,800 mark in coming days. "Our positive view will be negated if it sustains below 16,240 mark."

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,317, followed by 16,156. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,566 and 16,654.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank climbed 139 points to close at 35,085 on Thursday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,780, followed by 34,475. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,270 and 35,455 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.75 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the June series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 19.3 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 17.50 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,300 strike, which added 1.98 lakh contracts, followed by 16,500 strike which added 1.37 lakh contracts and 17,400 strike which added 64,900 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 1.42 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike which shed 48,850 contracts and 17,000 strike which shed 39,650 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 43.3 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the June series.

This is followed by 15,500 strike, which holds 31.85 lakh contracts, and 15,000 strike, which has accumulated 23.70 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike, which added 3.4 lakh contracts, followed by 15,600 strike, which added 98,750 contracts and 15,100 strike which added 95,100 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,300 strike, which shed 85,150 contracts, followed by 15,500 strike which shed 48,500 contracts, and 15,900 strike which shed 38,200 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in GMR Infrastructure, Atul, Syngene International, Alkem Laboratories, and City Union Bank, among others.

63 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including IOC, Container Corporation of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ONGC, and Berger Paints, in which a long build-up was seen.

26 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Tata Steel, Strides Pharma Science, Apollo Tyres, Atul, and Hindustan Copper, in which long unwinding was seen.

36 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Navin Fluorine International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Persistent Systems, NBCC, and Indian Hotels, in which a short build-up was seen.

71 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including BPCL, Torrent Pharma, JK Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and Indian Energy Exchange, in which short-covering was seen.

Investors Meetings on June 10

IIFL Finance: The company's officials will meet Abakkus Asset Manager LLP.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company's officials will meet HDFC Securities.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: The company's officials will meet Genesis Investment Management, LLP.

Cummins India: The company's officials will meet Franklin Templeton.

Axis Bank: The company's officials will attend Citi's Flagship Pan Asia Regional Conference.

UTI AMC: The company's officials will meet B & K Securities.

Endurance Technologies: The company's officials will meet JF Asset Management, Hong Kong.

Allcargo Logistics: The company's officials will meet Sell Side Analysts.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India: The company's officials will meet HDFC Life.

Timken India: The company's officials will meet UTI Mutual Fund, and JM Financial.

Brigade Enterprises: The company's officials will meet Edelweiss AMC.

UltraTech Cement: The company's officials will meet ENAM Asset Management.

Gujarat Pipavav Ports: The company's officials will meet Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Qian He Capital.

Stocks in News

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler maker in its BSE filing said the Board of Directors on June 14 will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. This seems to be the first buyback announcement, if any, by the company since 2000.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals now holds 81 percent equity stake in the company after acquiring 26 percent stake through open offer on June 8, up from 55 percent earlier.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company informed exchanges that the Board has re-appointed Vivek Vikram Singh as the Managing Director and Group CEO of the company for a period of 5 year starting from July 5, 2022 to July 4, 2027. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Nasdaq-listed Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc signed an exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement with company's subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies to discover and develop novel cancer therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Olema will make an upfront licensing payment of $8 million for rights to a pre-existing Aurigene program. Aurigene will be eligible for up to $60 million in potential clinical development and regulatory milestones and up to $370 million in potential commercial milestones, as well as royalties ranging from the mid-single digits to the low double digits based on annual net sales.

Kiri Industries: LGOF Global Opportunities sold 6,901 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 7. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 5.999 percent, down from 6.012 percent earlier.

Oriental Aromatics: The company's subsidiary Oriental Aromatics & Sons has received environmental clearance for its proposed greenfield project for manufacturing of speciality chemicals & chemical intermediates, at additional MIDC Mahad, Maharashtra.

Asian Granito India: The company informed exchanges that the board has appointed Mehul Shah as new Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from June 10, after Amarendra Kumar Gupta has tendered his resignation from the statutory position of Chief Financial Officer.

HFCL: The company has received orders worth Rs 73.39 crore consisting of Rs 51.09 crore from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for supply of UBRs (unlicensed band radio) along with accessories. The order worth Rs 22.30 crore has been bagged from one of the leading EPC players of India for supply of optical fibre cables.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 1,512.64 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,624.90 crore worth of shares on June 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - Delta Corp - remains under the NSE F&O ban for June 10 too. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

