Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The last day of the financial year 2021-22 turned out to be a volatile one for the market as the Nifty50 closed with moderate losses but defended 17,450 levels. However, on a positive note, FIIs played a supportive role after a long time as they bought more than Rs 3,000 crore worth of shares in the cash segment on the day of F&O expiry.

Experts feel the consolidation can continue for some more time but after that there could be upside breakout towards 17,900-18,000 levels.

The BSE Sensex was down 115 points at 58,568, while the Nifty50 fell 33 points to 17,465 and formed small bodied bearish candle on the daily charts, snapping a three-day winning streak.

"Technically, this pattern indicates a rangebound action in the market. After an attempt of upside breakout of immediate hurdle of 17,500 levels (previous swing high of February 16), the market failed to sustain the highs and slipped into minor weakness," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further says, "We also observe a lack of sharp selling from near the crucial overhead resistance of 17,500 levels. This could be considered as a positive for the market as this consolidation movement could eventually result in an upside breakout of the hurdle."

He feels this consolidation or minor downward correction could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing another round of upside bounce. "Immediate support is placed at 17,350 levels."

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed benchmark indices, rising third of a percent and seven-tenth of a percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,413, followed by 17,362. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,538 and 17,611.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty rose 39.30 points to close at 36,374 on March 31. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 36,237, followed by 36,101. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 36,550 and 36,727 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 96.42 lakh contracts was seen at 17,500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the April series.

This is followed by 18,000 strike, which holds 64.31 lakh contracts, and 17,600 strike, which has accumulated 54.33 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,500 strike, which added 40.16 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike which added 13.9 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike which added 5.02 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 36.77 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike which shed 22.24 lakh contracts and 17,200 strike which shed 16.92 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 54.13 lakh contracts was seen at 17,400 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the April series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 52.75 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 46.65 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,400 strike, which added 9.06 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike, which added 3.9 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 27.52 lakh contracts, followed by 17,200 strike which shed 19.01 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike which shed 13.87 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in TCS, Honeywell Automation, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and Power Grid Corporation of India, among others on Thursday.

Rollovers

High rollovers were seen in Nifty Financial, MRF, Tata Communications, Siemens, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Whirlpool of India etc.

2 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the two stocks - Bandhan Bank, and Can Fin Homes - in which a long build-up was seen.

90 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen including Vodafone Idea, Metropolis Healthcare, Sun Pharma, Persistent Systems, and Honeywell Automation.

4 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the four stocks - Dr Lal PathLabs, REC, Aurobindo Pharma, and Info Edge - in which a short build-up was seen.

106 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen including Indus Towers, GNFC, Abbott India, Trent, and M&M.

Bulk deals

Max Healthcare Institute: Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global acquired 49.43 lakh equity shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 63,46,506 equity hares, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund acquired 1,33,94,000 equity shares, Government of Singapore purchased 1,07,78,183 equity shares, and Smaller Cap World Fund Inc bought 1.64 crore equity shares in the company via open market transactions. However, Kayak Investments Holding Pte Ltd sold 9,69,58,852 equity shares in the company. All these transactions took place at an average price of Rs 340 per share.

Analysts/Investors Meetings on April 1

SJS Enterprises: The company's officials will meet HDFC Life Insurance, Mahindra ManuLife Mutual Fund, New India Assurance, Abakkus Asset Managers, and BOI Axa Mutual Fund.

Cigniti Technologies: The company's officials will meet East Bridge Capital LLP.

Sahyadri Industries: The company's officials will meet HNI - Dharmesh Kant.

TCNS Clothing: The company's officials will meet Edelweiss, ICICI Securities, Emkay Global, Anand Rathi, Citi Research, ICICI Direct, and IDBI Capital.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company's officials will meet IIFL Group, and Franklin Templeton.

Stocks in News

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company has entered into certain long term power security agreements for green and renewable energy (RE) power for Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Aluminum Company and Vedanta (Jharsuguda Aluminium Operations) via captive power projects. These projects will be created through dedicated special purpose vehicle (SPV) for each entity.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company has made timely payment of redemption amount and interest for its non-convertible debentures of Rs 400 crore.

Sterlite Technologies: The company has signed the definitive agreement to sell its 64.98% stake in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure (MTCIL). Total consideration of Rs 43 crore agreed to be received in multiple tranches.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The board has approved issue price at Rs 650 per equity share for its follow-on public offer.

NCC: The company along with other shareholders of NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure (NCCVUL) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with GRPL Housing Private Limited (Gardencity Realty Group, Bangaluru) to sell their entire shareholding in NCCVUL to GRPL.

H G Infra Engineering: Subsidiary Gurgaon Sohna Highway Private Limited has received the provisional certificate for the project in Haryana.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 7.02 percent, up from 5 percent earlier.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 3,088.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,145.28 crore on March 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.