Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

It was mayhem on Dalal Street on February 24 as the benchmark indices tanked nearly 5 percent, their biggest single-day fall since March 2020, after the Russia launched invasion of Ukraine. As a result, global crude oil prices surged past over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, raising concerns over global growth.

The BSE Sensex plunged 2,702 points or 4.7 percent to 54,530, while the Nifty50 closed way below its 200-day exponential moving average (16,881), falling 815 points or 4.78 percent to 16,248, the lowest closing level since September 2, 2021, and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts. It was also the expiry day for monthly futures & options contracts.

"Technically, this pattern indicates a decisive downside breakout in the market. The crucial lower support of ascending trend line and 200-day EMA has been broken sharply on the downside around 16,800-16,700 levels respectively and Nifty closed lower. This also coincide with the downside breakout of triangle type formation," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Shetti further says the formation of consistent lower tops, repeated testing of important lower support has eventually witnessed sharp downside breakout for the Nifty. "The present decline could be continued for short term and the Nifty could slide down to 15,900 levels before showing minor upside bounce from the lows."

There was an intense selling pressure in the broader space as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices cracked around 6 percent each.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

Generally after severe correction due to any crucial factor, the trend becomes unpredictable for coming few days. But still as per the pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,066, followed by 15,883. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,568 and 16,887.

Nifty Bank

The banking stocks also got slaughtered on Thursday with Nifty Bank falling 2,164 points or 5.8 percent to 35,228. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,576, followed by 33,925. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 36,294 and 37,360 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 50.12 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,200 strike, which holds 49.52 lakh contracts, and 16,400 strike, which has accumulated 46.82 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,400 strike, which added 46.73 lakh contracts, followed by 16,500 strike which added 46.16 lakh contracts, and 16,700 strike which added 38.49 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 50.82 lakh contracts, followed by 17,400 strike which shed 50.1 lakh contracts, and 17,600 strike which shed 33.97 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 51.78 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the March series.

This is followed by 16,400 strike, which holds 50.41 lakh contracts, and 16,200 strike, which has accumulated 48.73 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,200 strike, which added 27.11 lakh contracts, followed by 16,400 strike, which added 19.57 lakh contracts, and 16,100 strike which added 9.33 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,500 strike, which shed 61.65 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000 strike which shed 41.92 lakh contracts, and 16,800 strike which shed 34.99 lakh contracts.

Rollovers

Traders close their positions in the contract on the expiry day and open similar positions in the next month. The highest rollovers were seen in Nifty Financial, Pidilite Industries, Mphasis, Shree Cement, Infosys, Dabur India and MRF.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The high delivery was seen in HUL, Marico, Dabur India, HDFC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Infosys.

No stock saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, there was not a single stock in which a long build-up was seen.

183 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. There was huge long unwinding on the expiry day due to geopolitical tensions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen. High long unwinding was seen in PNB, Vedanta, HPCL, Vodafone Idea, GSPL and Coforge.

18 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen. High short build-up was seen in Indus Towers, Nifty Financial, Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance and Britannia Industries.

1 stock witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here is the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen. Only IndiaMART InterMESH saw short covering on Thursday.

Bulk deals

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 5.42 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,150 per share, however, Xponentia Opportunities Fund-I sold 10,43,480 shares at Rs 1,150.57 per share, as per the bulk deals data.

Indus Towers: Euro Pacific Securities sold 6,35,52,590 equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 226.84 per share on the NSE, as per the bulk deals data.

Sunteck Realty: Polar Capital LLP A/C Polar Capital Funds Plc - Emerging Market Stars Fund - Polar Capital Funds Plc bought 8,07,602 equity shares in the company via open market transactions an an average price of Rs 442.79 per share on the NSE, as per the bulk deals data.

Analysts/Investors Meetings

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company's officials will attend Kotak 'Chasing Growth 2022' Investor Conference on February 25, and will also meet Equirus Capital, JP Morgan Research, Quantum Mutual Fund, and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on the same day.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company's officials will participate in Goldman Sachs India Thematic Financials Tour on February 25.

ACC: The company's officials will attend Investors Conference by Kotak Securities on February 25.

Exxaro Tiles: The company's officials will attend Indian Building Material Conference by Incred Capital on February 25.

Carborundum Universal: The company's officials will attend Kotak 'Chasing Growth 2022' Investor Conference on February 25.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The company's officials will participate in MKE-Mizuho India Corporate Day on February 25.

Cummins India: The company's officials will meet AlfAccurate Advisors on February 25; and Prabhudas Lilladher on March 14.

Sapphire Foods India: The company's officials will meet Gemway Assets on February 25.

Indian Terrain Fashions: The company's officials will attend Stock Intellectual Private Investors Conference on February 26.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: The company's officials will meet Kotak Securities on March 1.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal AMC on March 2.

Stocks in News

Vesuvius India: Net profit for the December 2021 quarter declined 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 13.14 crore impacted by higher raw material cost and employee expenses, but revenue increased 10.4 percent to Rs 259 crore compared to year-ago period. The firm has declared dividend at Rs 8 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Gillette India: Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 2,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on February 23. With this, LIC's stake in the company stands at 5 percent now, up from 4.99 percent earlier.

Linde India: The industrial gases company clocked 19.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 67.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. Revenue during the same period grew by 35.5 percent to Rs 644.1 crore YoY. The firm said the board has declared a total dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for the year ended December 2021.

KSB: Profit grew at a healthy pace, rising 23.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 39.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 and revenue grew by 20.2 percent to Rs 444.6 crore during the same period. The dividend for the year ended December 2021 has been declared at Rs 12.50 per share by the pump manufacturer.

Hazoor Multi Projects: The company has bagged contract from Gayatri Projects for completion of balance work of Chainage in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Cupid: The firm has received a purchase order from United National Population Fund (UNFPA) for suppry of Male condoms worth Rs 4.25 crore and water-based lubricant worth Rs 1.01 crore.

Arihant Capital Markets: The board members on March 3, will consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company from Rs 5 per share to Re 1 per share.

Minda Industries: The firm has acquired additional stake in two companies namely YA Auto Industries, and Auto Components, and bought fresh shares in Samaira Engineering, and SM Auto Industries.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and boiling oil prices, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 6,448.24 crore worth of Indian equities, but domestic institutional investors (DIIs) managed to compensate the FII outflow by net buying Rs 7,667.75 crore worth of shares on February 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

