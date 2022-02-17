Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

It was another volatile session for the market as traders continued to monitor Ukraine-Russia tensions. The benchmark indices closed moderately lower for the second straight session on February 17, weighed by weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 105 points to 57,892, while the Nifty50 declined 18 points to 17,305 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels. Experts expect the rangebound and volatile trade to continue in coming sessions.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. There is back-to-back formation of same candle pattern in the last couple of sessions. Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of another high wave type candle. The last two such formations are signalling high volatility in the market around 17,500 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels the short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy with high volatility and the similar movement is expected in the next session. "A sustainable move only above 17,650 levels is expected to bring bulls back into action. Immediate support is placed at 17,150 levels."

The broader markets also closed the session lower as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell third of a percent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 1 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,213, followed by 17,121. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,420 and 17,535.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank fell sharply by 422 points or 1.1 percent to 37,532 on February 17, underperforming the frontline indices. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 37,263, followed by 36,995. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 37,962 and 38,393 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 49.48 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 17500 strike, which holds 37.79 lakh contracts, and 17400 strike, which has accumulated 27.15 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18000 strike, which added 20.25 lakh contracts, followed by 17500 strike which added 12.26 lakh contracts, and 17400 strike which added 9.8 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16900 strike, which shed 13,900 contracts, followed by 16500 strike which shed 9,700 contracts and 16800 strike which shed 950 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 46.68 lakh contracts was seen at 17000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the February series.

This is followed by 16500 strike, which holds 40.44 lakh contracts, and 17300 strike, which has accumulated 21.92 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17400 & 16800 strikes, which added 5.43 lakh contracts each, followed by 16500 strike, which added 4.92 lakh contracts, and 17200 strike which added 4.54 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18000 strike, which shed 72,250 contracts, followed by 17900 strike which shed 2,850 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

31 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

50 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

90 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

29 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here is the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Advani Hotels & Resorts: Delta Corp sold 6 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on the NSE as per the bulk deals data. Delta Corp sold shares at an average price of Rs 97.76 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analysts/Investors Meetings

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company's officials will meet FSSA Investment Managers, and TT International, and will attend Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Investor Conference on February 18.

Tata Consumer Products: The company's officials will attend IIFL's Enterprising India Global Investors Conference on February 18.

Rupa & Company: The company's officials will meet Omkara Capital (P) Ltd on February 18.

Escorts: The company's officials will meet fund houses and investors on February 18.

UltraTech Cement: The company's officials will meet Universities Superannuation Scheme on February 18.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company's officials will meet ICICI Prudential MF on February 18.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company's officials will meet Spark Capital Advisors; and Aikya Investment Management, UK, on February 18.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: The company's officials will meet SkyRidge Wealth Management on February 18.

Dabur India: The company's officials will attend Kotak's 21st Chasing Growth's 2022 Conference, on February 21.

Avanti Feeds: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 21, to discuss financial results.

Bigbloc Construction: The company's officials will meet Emkay Global Financial Services on February 23.

Castrol India: The company's officials will meet Kotak Chasing Growth on February 24.

Stocks in News

Lupin: The company received approval from USFDA for supplemental new drug application for SOLOSEC (secnidazole) in adolescents for both the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females and trichomoniasis.

Torrent Power: CRISIL has upgraded the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures and long term bank facilities of the company to 'AA+/Stable' from 'AA/Positive' considering continued strong profitability and sustained improvement in the leverage levels. CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating on the short-term bank facilities and commercial paper programme at 'A1+'.

Ambuja Cements: Consolidated profit fell sharply by 55.5 percent to Rs 431 crore in Q4CY21, against Rs 968 crore in Q4CY20. Revenue rose 2.3 percent to Rs 7,625 crore, against Rs 7,453 crore during the same period. The company has approved an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, for a cement grinding expansion plan. The company approved final dividend at Rs 6.30 per share.

Veritas India: Consolidated profit in Q3FY22 fell 40 percent YoY to Rs 17.8 crore, against Rs 29.5 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue increased 9 percent to Rs 459 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 420.7 crore in same period last fiscal.

Surya India: Satyaprakash Gaur has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the company, due to personal commitments and to pursue his other professional endeavours.

Wipro: The company has appointed Jasjit Singh Kang as Head of digital operations & platforms of its iCORE (Integrated Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk and Enterprise Cyber Security Services) business.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made net selling of Rs 1,242.10 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 901.10 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Escorts, and Indiabulls Housing Finance - are under the F&O ban for February 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.