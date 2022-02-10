Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The dovish RBI policy and positive global cues helped the benchmark indices extend gains for the third consecutive session on February 10. Most of the key sectors including banking and financials, IT, and metals participated in the rally on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 460 points to 58,926, while the Nifty50 rose 142 points to 17,606 and formed a bullish candle which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts.

"A small body of positive candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a continuation of upside momentum amidst high volatility. This is signalling that the selling pressure could emerge from the higher levels. Though the Nifty moved up decently on Thursday, the overall market breadth was neutral and minor upmove was seen in broad market indices," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels that the underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. "The overall chart pattern indicates small upside for the short term but the higher possibility of Nifty reversing down from near 17,700-17,750 levels in the next couple of sessions. Immediate support is placed at 17,450 levels," he says.

The broader markets also gained momentum with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising third of a percent and half a percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,475.53, followed by 17,345.27. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,687.73 and 17,769.67.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank also extended gains, up 400.60 points to close at 39,010.90 on February 10. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 38,621.54, followed by 38,232.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 39,298.73 and 39,586.57 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.22 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 17500 strike, which holds 16.88 lakh contracts, and 18500 strike, which has accumulated 15.54 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17600 strike, which added 3.1 lakh contracts, followed by 18300 strike which added 1.22 lakh contracts, and 18200 strike which added 1.16 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17200 strike, which shed 1.11 lakh contracts, followed by 17800 strike which shed 1.08 lakh contracts and 17400 strike which shed 1.01 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 32.55 lakh contracts was seen at 16500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the February series.

This is followed by 17000 strike, which holds 32.18 lakh contracts, and 17500 strike, which has accumulated 18.58 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17600 strike, which added 5.79 lakh contracts, followed by 17300 strike, which added 2.4 lakh contracts, and 17500 strike which added 2.17 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16900 strike, which shed 1.67 lakh contracts, followed by 16500 strike which shed 1.25 lakh contracts, and 17100 strike which shed 1.08 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

62 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

22 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

49 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

66 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Analysts/Investors Meeting; and Results on February 11 and February 12

Results on February 11: ONGC, Divis Labs, Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil India, India Cements, Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Puravankara, RateGain Travel Technologies, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods, Shriram EPC, Sobha, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Ujjivan Financial Services, Voltas, and VA Tech Wabag will release quarterly earnings on February 11.

Results on February 12: Ashoka Buildcon, Atul Auto, Capri Global Capital, Dilip Buildcon, DB Realty, Galaxy Surfactants, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hindustan Copper, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jaiprakash Associates, KRBL, Max Healthcare Institute, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Muthoot Finance, Nureca, PNC Infratech, Ramco Systems, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Shalimar Paints, Thyrocare Technologies, and Viceroy Hotels will release quarterly earnings on February 12.

India Cements: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 11 to discuss financial results.

Bajaj Finserv: The company's officials will meet institutional investors and analysts on February 11 to discuss financial results.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 11 to discuss financial results.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: The company's officials will meet Axis Securities on February 11.

Jindal Stainless: The company's officials will attend Edelweiss India Conference 2022, India 2025 - The New Edge on February 11.

GR Infraprojects: The company's officials will meet investors on February 14 to discuss financial performance.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 14 to discuss financial performance.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: The company's officials will interact with analysts and institutional investors on February 15.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 15 to discuss financial results.

Ashiana Housing: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 15 to discuss financial results.

Stocks in News

Torrent Power: The company acquired 25 MW solar power plant from Blue Diamond Properties & Balrampur Chini.

Zomato: The company posted loss at Rs 63.2 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 352.6 crore in Q3FY21; revenue jumped to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore YoY.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 143.15 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 98.7 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 3,699.21 crore from Rs 2,047.88 crore YoY.

Tata Chemicals: The company's profit shot up to Rs 300.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 160.85 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue rose to Rs 3,141.58 crore from Rs 2,606.08 crore YoY.

Trent: The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 113.78 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 64.03 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,499.08 crore from Rs 853.63 crore YoY.

V-Mart Retail: The company recorded higher profit at Rs 57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 47.87 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 692.02 crore from Rs 470.02 crore YoY.

Sun TV Network: The company clocked higher profit at Rs 457.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 441.82 crore in Q3FY21; revenue increased to Rs 1,033.1 crore from Rs 972.34 crore YoY.

Quess Corp: The company reported higher profit at Rs 88.51 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 45.57 crore in Q3FY21; revenue jumped to Rs 3,684.98 crore from Rs 2,807.88 crore YoY.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,732.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,727.23 crore in the Indian equity market on February 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - BHEL, Punjab National Bank and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for February 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

