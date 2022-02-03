Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market saw selling pressure after three-day of run, with the benchmark indices falling more than 1 percent due to weak global cues on February 3. All sectoral indices, barring Auto, closed in the red.

The BSE Sensex declined 770.31 points to 58,788.02, while the Nifty50 slipped 219.80 points to 17,560.20 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts. The broader markets also corrected on Thursday with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining 0.96 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart, which halted the sharp upside movement of the last three sessions. Technically, this pattern signals a downward reversal pattern of the recent uptrend. This is not a good sign and one may expect further cut in the market ahead," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further says the intense follow-through weakness from here could open more downside in the near term. "Confirmation of reversal is likely to drag Nifty down to 17,000-16,800 levels. Immediate resistance is placed at 17,650 levels."

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,453.87, followed by 17,347.53. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,723.87 and 17,887.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank declined 320.50 points to 39,010 on February 3. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 38,772.44, followed by 38,534.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 39,336.23 and 39,662.46 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 22.29 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 18500 strike, which holds 14.43 lakh contracts, and 17700 strike, which has accumulated 11.68 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17700 strike, which added 4.46 lakh contracts, followed by 18000 strike which added 3.31 lakh contracts, and 17600 strike which added 2.21 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17300 strike, which shed 63,150 contracts, followed by 16900 strike which shed 41,200 contracts and 17400 strike which shed 34,900 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 39.47 lakh contracts was seen at 16500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the February series.

This is followed by 17000 strike, which holds 27.35 lakh contracts, and 17500 strike, which has accumulated 19.30 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17600 strike, which added 1.5 lakh contracts, followed by 17000 strike, which added 1.43 lakh contracts, and 16800 strike which added 1.16 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16500 strike, which shed 1.01 lakh contracts, followed by 17500 strike which shed 98,850 contracts, and 18000 strike which shed 20,650 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

22 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

51 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

109 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

19 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Ambika Cotton Mills: Vijay Kedia acquired 40,007 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,243.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Dhani Services: Nomura Singapore bought 1 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 153 per share, whereas Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 4 crore equity shares at Rs 139.62 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Panacea Biotec: Serum Institute of India sold 3.58 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 278.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analysts/Investors Meeting; and Results on February 4 and February 5

Results on February 4: Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications, Siemens, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alkem Laboratories, Astral, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Birla Corporation, CMS Info Systems, City Union Bank, Devyani International, Godrej Agrovet, Jubilant Pharmova, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Minda Corporation, Monte Carlo Fashions, REC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Thermax, Vadilal Industries, and Zee Learn will release quarterly earnings on February 4.

Results on February 5: State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Aarti Industries, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Affle (India), Go Fashion (India), JK Cement, Parag Milk Foods, Selan Exploration Technology, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Uttam Sugar Mills will release quarterly earnings on February 5.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The company's officials will meet investors on February 4 to discuss financial results.

Go Fashion (India): The company's officials will meet investors on February 7.

The Phoenix Mills: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 8 to discuss financial results.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 8 to discuss financial results.

Stocks in News

India Pesticides: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 43.17 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 42.08 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 190.03 crore from Rs 178.47 crore QoQ.

EIH: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 40.8 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 55.78 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 365.38 crore from Rs 179.16 crore YoY.

ITC: The company reported sharply higher profit Rs 4,156.20 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,687.88 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 15,862.32 crore, from Rs 11,969 crore YoY.

Adani Power: The company recorded profit at Rs 218.5 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 288.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 5,360.9 crore from Rs 6,894.8 crore YoY.

Godrej Properties: The board approved investment in DB Realty, and to set up SPV for slum rehabilitation & MHADA redevelopment projects.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The company posted profit at Rs 35.4 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 16.1 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 562.1 crore from Rs 468.6 crore YoY.

M&M Financial: The company's disbursements in January 2022 grew 31% YoY to Rs 2,320 crore and collection efficiency was at 96%.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,597.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 370.58 crore in the Indian equity market on February 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Not a single stock is under the F&O ban for February 4. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.