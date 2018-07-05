Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bears managed to regain control of Dalal Street after a rollercoaster ride. The Nifty50 closed mildly in the red as globally investors remained cautious ahead of the implementation of tariffs by the US and China on Friday.

The index failed to hold on to 10,750 levels and formed a bearish candle pattern on the daily charts which also resembles a small Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow, and small lower shadow.

The 50-share NSE Nifty after opening at 10,786.05, which was also an intraday high, traded in a range of 60 points throughout the session and hit a day's low of 10,726.25, before closing 20.10 points lower at 10,749.80.

The consolidation indicates that index could move on either side but today's positive move in the Bank index suggested that banks may help Nifty reclaim 10,800 soon, experts said.

"It appears to be a day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty50 moved in a narrow range of 60 points before signing off the session with a bearish candle. This kind of narrower price moves suggest that the indices are preparing for a bigger upswing in either of the direction," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com

He said however, considering the fact that Bank Nifty is holding on to its ground firmly and appears to be heading to higher levels, it is quite possible that Nifty50 can eventually catch up and initially registers a breakout above its downsloping trendline whose value is placed around 10,800 kind of levels. "Such a breakout shall further strengthen the bullish sentiment."

On the downside, it is still critical for Nifty50 to sustain above 10,600 levels breach of which shall dissipate all hopes of bulls, Mohammad said.

India VIX fell 0.41 percent to 12.60 levels. Lower volatility indicates limited downside and decline is being bought in the market.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,749.75 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,722, followed by 10,694.2. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,781.8 and 10,813.8.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,503.30, up 69.35 points. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,412.87, followed by 26,322.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,596.07, followed by 26,688.84.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 35.84 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 34.15 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,900, which has accumulated 29.65 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 5.34 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which added 3.65 lakh contracts and 11,300, which added 0.35 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 1.87 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which shed 1.7 contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 51.64 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 34.34 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 31.92 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 3.09 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which added 0.14 lakh contracts and 11,100, which added 0.10 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,500, which shed over 2.11 lakh contracts, followed by 10,200, which shed 2.08 contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 159.37 crore and domestic institutional investors also offloaded shares worth Rs 296.97 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

28 stocks saw long buildup

34 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

72 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

75 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Indiabulls Ventures: Orient Global Cinnamon Capital sold 13,500,000 shares at Rs 478 per share

Parvati Sweetners and Power: Ninth Mile Recreation sold 400,000 shares at Rs 3.55 per share

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Tech Mahindra: A meeting of the board of directors to be held on July 30 to consider audited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Manugraph India: 46th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: 13th Annual General Meeting to be held on July 30.

Cipla: The company is scheduled to meet analyst (of L&T Mutual Fund) on July 6.

Indian Hotels: The company is scheduled to meet analyst (of Canara Robeco MF) on July 5.

Ugar Sugar Works: 78th Annual General Meeting will be held on August 10.

Star Cement: 17th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on July 31.

Dynamic Industries: 29th Annual General Meeting to be held on July 31.

Bajaj Corp: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on July 13 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company (standalone) for the quarter ended June.

Kaya: 15th Annual General Meeting to be held on August 3.

Indraprastha Medical: Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 28 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: 11th Annual General Meeting will be held on July 31.

Stocks in news

Apollo Hospital buys 50% stake in Medics International Lifesciences

India Infoline Finance raising Rs 325 crore from CDC Group (A UK Govt-owned development finance institution) via rupee denominated Tier II bonds.

Umang Dairies: ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating of BBB- assigned earlier to the Rs 34 crore line of credit of the company and has also assigned a long-term rating of BBB- to the additional limit of Rs 17 crore. The outlook on the long term rating is stable.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: Company made investment in company in India - Zorba Renaissance Private Limited, which is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.

Goldcrest Corporation: Company has fixed July 17 as record date to determine the equity shareholder(s)/eligible equity shareholder(s) of the company who shall be eligible to participate in the buy-back offer.

Berger Paints: Company has signed a shareholders' agreement with Rock Paint Co for the purpose of setting up of a joint venture company in India by the name of 'Berger Rock Paints Private Limited' or any other name as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies. The joint venture company shall be engaged in developing, producing and selling superior automotive refinish paints in India and Nepal.

Phoenix Mills: Island Star Mall Developers (ISMDPL), a strategic investment alliance owned by the company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has now further acquired an additional adjoining land parcel in Wakad, Pune for a consideration of Rs 1.36 crore on July 4.

Ind-Swift Laboratories: There is a minor fire incident at research and development centre of the company located at Mohali, Punjab. There is no loss of life.

Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Money has obtained the mandatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India for change in management/control through acquisition of shares /capital infusion by Muthoot Finance (MFIN) vide Reserve Bank of India letter dated July 3. Board of Directors of MFIN has agreed in principle to acquire shares as well as subscribe to equity shares of MMPL which will result in the change of management / control of MMPL. This was with the intention of further diversifying its business activities.

Capital First: Debenture Committee, on July 10, to consider and approve the private placement of rated, listed, secured / unsecured / subordinate / perpetual, redeemable non-convertible securities in the nature of debentures to be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India.

Barak Vally Cements: Saakshi Manchanda has resigned from the post of company secretary & compliance officer of the company with effect from closure of working hours of July 04.

Quess Corp: Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the East Bengal Club (EBC), Kolkata, which both are proposed to set up a new joint venture entity 'Quess East Bengal FC Pvt. Ltd'. The partnership will help Quess to improve its brand awareness and at the same time also contribute to sports participation and the development of football in the country.

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 6, no stocks are present in this list.