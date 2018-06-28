Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bears dominated the D-Street from the word go on Thursday. The index, after breaching 10,700 in Wednesday’s trading session, failed to hold on to 10,600. It formed a long bearish candle on daily charts and the Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal, which does not augur well for bulls.

The index slipped below its crucial 50-EMA but took support at its 100-day moving average placed at 10,571. Bears have tightened their hold on D-Street, which is evident from the fact that the widely tracked Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on the charts today.

As the name suggests, 'Supertrend' is a trend following indicator just like Moving Averages and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is plotted on prices and their placement indicates the current trend. The MACD also gave a Sell signal on daily charts last week.

The last time Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal the index touched a low of 10,418 before bouncing back towards 10,700 levels when it gave a buy signal.

Bank Nifty continued its selling pressure and has been making lower highs - lower lows from last three trading sessions. As long as the index remains below 26,500 it could drift towards 26,100 and then 25,950 while on the upside major hurdles are seen at 26,500 then 26,750 zones.

Investors are advised to remain cautious and as long as Nifty trades below 10,600, there is a higher probability of the index hitting 10,417 levels. However, the first major support is placed at 10,550-10,500. However, a close above 10,666 which is also Thursday’s opening level could bring bulls to take control of D-Street.

The Nifty index opened at 10,660 and rose marginally to hit an intraday high of 10,674 but then bears took control of D-Street and took the index below 10,600 levels. The Nifty hit a low of 10,557 before closing the day at 10,589, down 82 points.

“In line with our projections, Nifty continued its slide as it decisively breached its 50-day EMA as bears signed off the expiry session in style with a large Bearish Candle. Now, chart patterns are looking very clear with this breakdown which is projecting a pattern target placed below 10417 to culminate the ongoing corrective phase,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

“In between, some minor supports are placed around 10,550 kinds of levels but eventually they need to obey the power of bears as momentum on the downside is looking very strong,” he added.

Mohammad further added that traders are advised to avoid bottom fishing till some signs of strength and stability are witnessed in the markets. On the other hand, strength for bulls can be presumed if they manage to claw back above 50 Day EMA (10,666).

India VIX moved up by 3.24 percent at 13.95 levels. The spurt in VIX indicates that bears have taken a grip on the market and selling pressure seen even in many heavyweights stocks in line with the weakness in the global market.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,589.1 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,539.8, followed by 10,490.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,656.3 and 10,723.5.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,324.6 on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,161.13, followed by 25,997.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,487.93, followed by 26,651.27.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 58.86 lakh contracts was at the 10,700 strike price.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 56.41 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 35.25 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 25.70 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which added 13.13 lakh contracts and 10,800, which added 0.66 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which shed 10.67 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 8.51 lakh contracts, and 10,500, which shed 3.23 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 36.67 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price.

This was followed by the 10,000 strike price, which now holds 29.92 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 27.57 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which added 16.38 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which shed 24.38 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 which shed 23.51 lakh contracts and 10,800, which shed 9.21 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 951.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 442.64 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

Stocks with most rollovers

38 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

2 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

170 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

IDFC: JM Financial MF sold 83.29 lakh shares in the firm at Rs 46.48

IEX: Societe Generale sold 1.84 lakh shares at Rs 1,586.

Manpasand Beverages: Nomura India Investment Fund sold 12.84 lakh shares at Rs 137.02.

Strides Shasun: Birla Sun Life MF sold 5 lakh shares at Rs 388.94.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Yes Bank: Argonaut PE met the firm on June 27, 2018.

Biocon: The company had a teleconference with Jupiter AMC on June 27, 2018.

Indian Hotels: The company met representatives from Kotak Mahindra Capital and L&T Mutual Fund on June 28, 2018.

The firm will also have a meeting with representatives of HDFC AMC on June 29, 2018.

Stocks in news:

L&T Financial Services: Rajani Gupte, Prabhakar B appointed as additional directors.

IFCI: Brickwork Ratings assigns "BWR Al" rating to the Commercial Paper (CP) Programme of IFCI Limited up to an amount of Rs 500 crore.

RBL Bank: Acquires 100 percent stake in Swadhhar Finserve

SBI: B Sriram resigns as MD in the midst of buzz that he may head IDBI.

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 29, no stocks are present in this list.