Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market gained for fifth straight session with the Nifty50 ending at record closing high on May 27, the expiry day for May futures & options contracts, backed by banking & financials, IT, metals, and select auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 97.70 points to 51,115.22, while the Nifty50 climbed 36.40 points to 15,337.90 and formed small bullish candle on the daily charts.

"On the daily chart, Nifty continues to form a series of higher tops and higher Bottom formation indicating a sustained strength. The next higher levels to be watched are around 15,380 levels. Any sustainable move above 15,380 levels may cause momentum towards 15,450-15,550 levels," Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

"On the downside, any violation of an intraday support zone of 15,250 levels may cause profit booking towards 15,200-15,150 levels," he said.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.54 percent and Smallcap 100 index up 1.12 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,278.7, followed by 15,219.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,390.7 and 15,443.6.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank rallied 410.90 points or 1.18 percent to close at 35,095.10, outperforming benchmark indices on May 27. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,676.27, followed by 34,257.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,367.37 and 35,639.64 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 41.03 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the June series.

This is followed by 15,600 strike, which holds 38.54 lakh contracts, and 15,400 strike, which has accumulated 36.65 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 15,600 strike, which added 5.23 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 15,500 strike, which shed 14.04 lakh contracts, followed by 15,300 strike which shed 10.97 lakh contracts, and 15,800 strike which shed 8.93 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 44.62 lakh contracts was seen at 15,300 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the June series.

This is followed by 15,000 strike, which holds 40.35 lakh contracts, and 15,200 strike, which has accumulated 40.09 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15,300 strike, which added 14.85 lakh contracts, followed by 15,700 strike which added 2,625 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,200 strike which shed 10.97 lakh contracts, followed by 14,900 strike, which shed 10.17 lakh contracts, and 14,500 strike which shed 10.05 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Rollovers

7 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 7 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

65 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

12 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

75 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Results on May 28

Mahindra & Mahindra, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, Ipca Laboratories, 3M India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Action Construction Equipment, Ador Multiproducts, Ador Welding, Arvind SmartSpaces, Aurionpro Solutions, Bengal & Assam Company, Camlin Fine Sciences, Confidence Petroleum India, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Prataap Snacks, Force Motors, Genus Power Infrastructures, GMM Pfaudler, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Heidelbergcement India, ITD Cementation India, Jagran Prakashan, Jindal Poly Films, Max Healthcare Institute, Munoth Financial Services, Navkar Corporation, Nazara Technologies, NCC, NESCO, OnMobile Global, Shree Rama Newsprint, REC, Reliance Infrastructure, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, Ujjivan Financial Services, V-Mart Retail, and Zuari Agro Chemicals will release quarterly earnings scorecard on May 28.

Stocks in News

Eicher Motors: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 526.14 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 304.28 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,940.33 crore from Rs 2,208.18 crore YoY.

Sun Pharma: The company reported higher profit at Rs 894.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 399.8 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 8,523 crore from Rs 8,184.9 crore YoY.

Hester Biosciences: The company will invest Rs 40 crore for COVAXIN project and provide infra for manufacturing COVAXIN drug substance.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 61.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.5 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 291.7 crore from Rs 207 crore YoY.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company completed acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia on May 26.

NOCIL: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 37.33 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 21.87 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 321.99 crore from Rs 212.66 crore YoY.

Jubilant Pharmova: India Ratings and Research has upgraded Long Term Issuer Rating to 'AA+' from 'AA' while resolving the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) and has simultaneously withdrawn it. The Outlook is stable.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 660.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 112.38 crore in the Indian equity market on May 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Amara Raja Batteries and Canara Bank - are under the F&O ban for May 27. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.