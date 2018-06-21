Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty failed to hold 10,800-mark touched in the early trade and closed the volatile session lower but managed to hold its near term crucial support levels 10,701-10,726 on Thursday.

The index made a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern for the last three out of four consecutive sessions.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

Today, the Nifty50 opened with a gap up at 10,808.45 and hit an intraday high of 10,809.60 but it could sustain those levels for long and immediately turned volatile. After the tussle between bulls-bears, the index finally drifted lower in the last couple of hours of trade and fell below 10,750 levels. It closed down 30.90 points at 10,741.10.

Investors are advised to maintain buy on dips strategy and the Nifty could remain in a range of 10,650-10,850 levels in near term, experts said.

"Indecisiveness, Bank Nifty expiry and writers along with negative global cues makes Nifty drift below 10,800 and lose marginal points to make a Bearish belt hold," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, told Moneycontrol.

He said it was Bank Nifty weekly expiry that called in writers to take advantage. "We expect the market to remain positive while the time may further test the patience of bulls. We maintain the buy on dips strategy though all eyes will be on the OPEC meet and price of crude oil."

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan feels overall, short term chart structure of the index is bearish. "We maintain our bearish outlook on the index for the short term with a reversal placed at 10,930."

India VIX moved up by 3.10 percent at 12.54 levels.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,741.1 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,708.13, followed by 10,675.17. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,791.83 and 10,842.57.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,496.9 on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,406.9, followed by 26,316.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,634.9, followed by 26,772.9.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 52.45 lakh contracts was at the 11,000 strike price, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the June series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 44.87 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,900, which has accumulated 35.92 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the 10,800 strike price, which added 7.43 lakh contracts; followed by the 10,700 strike price, which added 2.9 lakh contracts and the 11,000 strike price, which added 2.78 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which shed 2.62 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200, which shed 1.36 lakh contracts and 11,300, which shed 91,650.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 49.42 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price, which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series.

This was followed by the 10,600 strike price, which now holds 43.45 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 30.17 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 4.29 lakh contracts; followed by the 10,800 strike price, which shed 2.3 lakh contracts and the 10,600 strike price, which shed 2.26 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1126.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 663.57 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

12 stocks saw long buildup

28 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

92 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

74 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Sumeet Industries: BP Fintrade private Limited bought 10,30,118 shares at Rs 15.42 per share and Mystique Media Private Limited sold 18,13,203 shares at Rs 15.04 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Yes Bank: Trinity Street AMC and Fidelity Management met the firm on June 20, 2018.

Magma Fincorp: The company will meet multiple investors between June 26 and 28, 2018.

Stocks in news:

ICICI Bank: Sebi yet to receive reply on Kochhar issue

Blue Star: Company expects home water purifier sales worth Rs 400 cr in 3 years

Can Fin Homes: Company to seek shareholders' nod for Rs 7,000 cr fund mop-up

HCL Technologies: Company inks global IT infra deal with Nokia

Tata Motors: Company plans to drive in 50 commercial vehicles this fiscal

Indiabulls Real Estate: Company to raise Rs 480 cr via debentures

Astral Poly: The company started commercial production of CPVC and PVC pipes at its new plant situated at Ghiloth.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 22, 2018, CG Power, DHFL, Infibeam and JP Associates are present in this list.