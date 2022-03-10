Trade setup for Friday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Representative image.

The market extended uptrend for a third consecutive session with the benchmark indices reporting 1.5 percent gains on March 10, driven by a decline in commodity prices, positive global cues, and the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in four out of five state elections.

The BSE Sensex jumped 817 points to 55,464, while the Nifty climbed 249 points to 16,595 and formed a Bearish Belt Hold candle on the daily charts.

"We observe a sharp pullback rally in the last three sessions of around 1,000 points in the Nifty. Initial resistance levels of 16,200 and 16,500 have been broken on the upside recently, but the market has failed to sustain the highs. Hence, any dips from here could find support around 16,500 and 16,200 levels," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

But sharp upmove above the crucial overhead resistance of 16,800-17,000 levels could be a tough task for the market ahead, he adds.

The broader markets also traded higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.91 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,443, followed by 16,291. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,752 and 16,909.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank also traded strong, gaining 660 points or 2 percent to close at 34,476. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,004, followed by 33,533. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,160 and 35,845 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 21.64 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 20.32 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike, which has accumulated 17.01 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,700 strike, which added 1.94 lakh contracts, followed by 16,800 strike which added 1.41 lakh contracts, and 17,200 strike which added 1.38 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,600 strike, which shed 2.12 lakh contracts, followed by 16,500 strike which shed 1.98 lakh contracts and 16,900 strike which shed 1.7 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 39.78 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the March series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 37.77 lakh contracts, and 15,500 strike, which has accumulated 32.53 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,500 strike, which added 6.55 lakh contracts, followed by 16,000 strike, which added 1.97 lakh contracts, and 16,700 strike which added 1.64 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,500 strike, which shed 2.25 lakh contracts, followed by 16,200 strike which shed 1.54 lakh contracts, and 15,800 strike which shed 97,150 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Coforge, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Hindustan Unilever, and Infosys among others on Thursday.

53 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen including Shree Cement, Whirlpool, Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland, and Jindal Steel and Power.

17 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen including Pfizer, Muthoot Finance, Birlasoft, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Abbott India.

28 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Coforge, GAIL India, Bandhan Bank, Indian Hotels, and GSPL.

102 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen including ABB India, Hindustan Unilever, Nifty Financial, L&T Technology Services, and Chambal Fertilizers.

Bulk deals

Nureca: Nexpact sold 54,914 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,503.56 per share.

Coforge: Promoter Hulst BV sold 30 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 4,261.15 per share, and another 30 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 4,273.24 per share. These shares were sold via open market transactions. However, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 4,67,500 equity shares in the company and the average buying price was Rs 4,260.04 per share, while Societe Generale acquired 4.86 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 4,260 per share.

Analysts/Investors Meetings

Jindal Stainless: The company's officials will meet B&K Securities India on March 11.

Gokaldas Exports: The company's officials will meet Fidelity International, Ashmore Investment, Ohm Group, Dalums Capital, Girik Capital, Julius Baer, Niveshaay, Care PMS on March 11.

Elecon Engineering: The company's officials will attend AMSEC CONNECT Investor Conference on March 11.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company's officials will meet SageOne Investments on March 11; GIC Investment on March 17; and Greenfield Advisory on March 22.

Laxmi Organic Industries: The company's officials will meet Prabhudas Lilladhar on March 11; and will attend Motilal Oswal Conference on March 23-25.

JK Cement: The company's officials will meet Edelweiss Wealth Management on March 11.

Adani Wilmar: The company's officials will hold Business Update Conference on March 14.

MTAR Technologies: The company's officials will meet institutional investors on March 14 and 15.

3M India: The company's officials will meet UTI Asset Management on March 14.

Stocks in News

MMTC: The company has executed the Share Purchase Agreement and Escrow Agreement for the sale of its entire equity holding in Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) to Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP). TSLP has been selected as a successful bidder through the two-stage auction procedure, run under the aegis of DIPAM, GOI.

Futures Consumer: Future Consumer said it has agreed with Fonterra Co-operative Group to wind down 50:50 joint venture - Fonterra Future Dairy. The joint venture was established in 2018.

Supreme Petrochem: The board has approved Phase II expansion of its expandable polystyrene (EPS) plant at Nagothane, Maharashtra by 30,000 MTA. Board also approved setting of the second line of extruded polystyrene board (XPS), and increasing the Masterbatch and Compounds capacity. The capital cost for these capital expenditure schemes will be met from the company's internal accruals.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, and ISMT: The board has allotted 15.4 crore equity shares of ISMT at a price of Rs 30.95 per share, to Kirloskar Ferrous Industries for Rs 476.63 crore. With this, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has acquired a controlling interest and holds a 51.25 percent stake in ISMT. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has been classified as the promoter with sole control of ISMT.

Aavas Financiers: UK's development finance institution CDC Group invested Rs 360 crore in a Social Bond program by the company. The investment will be made in the form of rupee-denominated bonds (Masala Bonds) and will be listed as a social bond, in alignment with the International Capital Market Association’s Social Bond Principles. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance the women-owned property loan portfolio, with an aim to address gender inequity in asset ownership, in India.

Shipping Corporation of India: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold a 2 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands at 6.03 percent, down from 8.04 percent earlier.

Britannia Industries: Life Insurance Corporation acquired a 1.2 lakh share in the company via open market transactions on March 9. With this, its shareholding stands at 5.02 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) seem to have turned less aggressive in selling as they sold shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore on March 10, against Rs 4,818.71 crore worth of shares sold in the previous session. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought shares worth Rs 945.71 crore on the same day, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

