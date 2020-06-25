Trade Setup for Friday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- settled in the negative on the last day of the June futures and options (F&O) series, extending losses into the second consecutive day, on June 25, tracking negative global cues.

"Global sentiments were negative as a surge in US coronavirus cases intensified fears of another round of government lockdowns and worsening economic damage. Rising trade tensions between the US and

EU also weighed on sentiment," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"In addition, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its outlook for the world economy, projecting a 4.9 percent fall in global GDP and slower recovery than it anticipated just two months ago at a negative 3 percent. On the domestic front, the monthly F&O expiry contracts fuelled further volatility in the market," he added.

Khemka advise investors to stay cautious and focus on select stocks.

The Sensex dropped 27 points to close at 34,842.10 and the Nifty closed 16 points lower at 10,288.90.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,201.67, followed by 10,114.43. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,368.97 and 10,449.03.

The Nifty Bank closed 0.37 percent higher at 21,506.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21,053.9, followed by 20,601.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,831 and 22,155.8.

Maximum call OI of 56.13 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 10,400, which holds 53.43 lakh contracts, and 10,300 strikes, which has accumulated 46.22 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,300, which added 24.96 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 strikes, which added 24.07 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,700, which shed 9.2 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strikes, which shed 7.03 lakh contracts.

Maximum put OI of 46.62 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,200, which holds 45.30 lakh contracts, and 10,100 strikes, which accumulated 36.32 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,200, which added 21 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100 strikes, which added 11.77 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,400, which shed 5.06 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strikes, which shed 3.27 lakh contracts.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

ITC, Coal India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Oil India, NALCO, Emami, Apex Frozen Foods, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Aries Agro, Bilcare, Century Plyboards, Dhunseri Tea, EIH, Elecon Engineering, Eris Lifesciences, Gati, GNFC, Harrisons Malayalam, Hester Biosciences, HT Media, HUDCO, IFCI, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, ITI, J Kumar Infraprojects, Kajaria Ceramics, McDowell Holdings, Nava Bharat Ventures, Puravankara, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPP Infra Projects, Ruchi Soya Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sheela Foam, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Sintex Plastics Technology, South Indian Bank, Sun TV Network, UCO Bank, etc. Endurance Technologies: Q4 profit at Rs 106.83 crore versus Rs 148.65 crore, revenue at Rs 1,596.75 crore versus Rs 1,900.36 crore YoY.

Sintex Industries: Q4 loss at Rs 294.13 crore versus loss at Rs 91.3 crore, revenue at Rs 444.70 crore versus Rs 591.54 crore YoY.

Somany Ceramics: Loss at Rs 9.32 crore versus profit at Rs 24.09 crore, revenue at Rs 356.05 crore versus Rs 518.83 crore YoY.

Star Cement: Profit at Rs 85.83 crore versus Rs 89.78 crore, revenue at Rs 549.4 crore versus Rs 534.4 crore YoY.

Apollo Tyres: Company commissioned its Andhra Pradesh greenfield facility.

INEOS Styrolution India: Profit at Rs 4.45 crore versus loss at Rs 13.60 crore, revenue at Rs 359 crore versus Rs 482.2 crore YoY.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,050.61 crore and Rs 255.59 crore in the Indian equity market on June 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.