Trade Setup for Friday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Despite negative global cues, domestic equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- logged strong gains on June 18, supported by a rally in banking and financial heavyweights.

The Sensex ended with a gain of 700 points, or 2.09 percent, at 34,208.05. The Nifty settled 211 points, or 2.13 percent, higher at 10,091.65.

"With the Supreme Court's AGR ruling providing a respite to exposed banks, the relief was visible in the banking stocks, especially those which had exposure to telecom companies. The banking index contributed the most to the positivity and almost all components of the index ended the day positively. The current geopolitical situation and associated comments also aided sectoral movements. Caution is advised," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking expects news related to the standoff with China and cues from the global market to remain on participants' radar. "Since all the sectors are contributing to the move, traders should maintain their focus on stock selection."

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,920.77, followed by 9,749.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,186.92 and 10,282.13.

The Nifty Bank closed 3.74 percent higher at 20,956.30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,314.97, followed by 19,673.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,312.97 and 21,669.63.

Maximum call OI of 26.83 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the June series.

This is followed by 10,000, which holds 23.19 lakh contracts, and 10,300 strikes, which has accumulated 20.48 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,400, which added 4.6 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strikes that added 4.2 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,000, which shed 1.1 lakh contracts, followed by 9,900 strikes, which shed 50,250 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 31.36 lakh contracts was seen at 9,600 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 9,900, which holds 30.53 lakh contracts, and 10,000 strikes, which has accumulated 29.21 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 9,800, which added 10.48 lakh contracts, followed by 10,000 strikes, which added 8.25 lakh contracts.

A minor put unwinding was seen at 10,500, which shed 4,275 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Electricals, LIC Housing Finance, Oil India, Cadila Healthcare, Camlin Fine Sciences, Century Plyboards, Confidence Petroleum India, Anuh Pharma, Astron Paper, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Entertainment Network India, Greenlam Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Novartis India, PTC India, The Ramco Cements, Ramco Systems, Unichem Laboratories and Zuari Agro Chemicals. Cipla: The company expanded partnership with Roche Pharma India to further improve access to key oncology medicines.

HIL: Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 1.3 lakh shares in the company.

ASM Technologies: Shailesh V Haribhakti sold 41,333 shares in the company at Rs 65.02 per share.

Orient Bell: Equity Intelligence India bought 79,435 shares in the company at Rs 77.83 per share.

Waterbase: Promoter KCT Management Services acquired 2,27,419 shares in the company at Rs 103.72 per share.

IRB Infrastructure: Company achieved financial closure for toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project – Mumbai Pune Expressway.

DIC India: Company received the first tranche of Rs 102.5 crore upon registration of land from Godrej Properties.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 366.57 crore and Rs 1,131.27 crore in the Indian equity market on June 18, provisional data available on the NSE showed.