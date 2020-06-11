Trade Setup for Friday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty ended in the red on June 11, suffering its biggest fall in the last three weeks.

Weak global cues, the Supreme Court's comments on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and concerns over another lockdown extension impacted investor sentiment.

The Sensex ended the day with a loss of 709 points, or 2.07 percent, at 33,538.37. The Nifty settled 214 points, or 2.12 percent, lower at 9,902.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks as they closed with losses of 1.41 percent and 1.04 percent, respectively.

"Global cues will continue to dictate the market trend. Nifty should hold 9,850 for any rebound, else profit-taking would continue. We suggest limiting the leveraged trades and keeping existing positions hedged," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,820.7, followed by 9,739.4. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,047.65 and 10,193.3.

The Bank Nifty closed 2.72 percent lower at 20,525.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,240.87, followed by 19,956.54. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,026.97 and 21,528.73.

Maximum call OI of 20.79 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the June series.

This is followed by 10,200, which holds 9.76 lakh contracts, and 10,300 strikes, which has accumulated 9.47 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,000, which added 3.07 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300 strikes that added 2.63 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 9,500, which shed 19,275 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 29.05 lakh contracts was seen at 9,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 9,900, which holds 25.74 lakh contracts, and 10,000 strikes, which has accumulated 22.98 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,000 strike, which added 1.07 lakh contracts, followed by 9,900 strikes, which added 94,875 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,100 strike, which shed 1.14 lakh contracts, followed by 9,700 strikes, which shed 52,275 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

4 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Bulk deals

Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Gujarat Industries Power, Goodyear India, Castrol India, Acrysil, Alkali Metals, Bharat Seats, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Geojit Financial Services, Indo Count Industries, IOL Chemicals, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Pudumjee Paper Products, Suprajit Engineering, Sutlej Textiles. TCPL Packaging and Vascon Engineers. ​Aarey Drugs: India Opportunities Growth Fund sold 1,20,000 shares in the company at Rs 17.63 per share. Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 1,60,000 shares at Rs 18.01 per share.

JHS Svendgaard: HT Media sold 3,08,466 shares in the company at Rs 16.85 per share.

KNR Constructions Q4: Profit at Rs 84.82 crore versus Rs 108.86 crore, revenue at Rs 730.14 crore versus Rs 765.35 crore YoY.

SBI Life Insurance: State Bank of India to sell up to 2.1 crore equity shares (2.1 percent stake) via an offer for sale on June 12-15. Floor price at Rs 725 per share.

Sundram Fasteners: Profit at Rs 54.57 crore versus Rs 112.75 crore, revenue at Rs 830.91 crore versus Rs 1,142.17 crore YoY.

KSB Q1: Profit at Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore, revenue at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 289.3 crore YoY.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 805.14 crore and Rs 874.35 crore in the Indian equity market on June 11, provisional data available on the NSE showed.