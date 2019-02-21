Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things to know before Opening Bell

Led by metal, banking and pharma stocks, benchmark indices on February 21 ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 142.09 points or 0.40 percent to end at 35,898.35 while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 54.40 points or 0.51 percent to close at 10,789.90, forming a bullish candle for second day.

"Nifty extended its rebound and retested the crucial hurdle at 10,800. It opened flat but gradually moved higher as session progressed, thanks to favourable global cues and rebound in select index majors. Mostly, sectoral indices traded in tandem with the benchmark index and settled higher. Besides, the market breadth too was inclined towards advancing side. Markets are currently dancing to the global tunes and we feel it may continue for some time, in absence of any major event on local front. Nifty has again reached closer to its immediate and crucial hurdle of 10,800 and its sustainability would trigger further rebound," said Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Except IT, all other sectoral indices also closed in the green. Nifty Metal and Pharma indices rose over 1 percent.

We have collated top 10 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 10789.90 on February 21. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10737.93, followed by 10686.07. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10825.23 and then 10860.67.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27052.4, up 96.9 points on February 21. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26983.3, followed by 26914.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27111.2, followed by 27170.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 27.43 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the February series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 16.88 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 6.48 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 10,800, which added 13.02 lakh contracts and followed by 10,900 strike which added 3.82 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,700 strike, which shed 6.38 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strike which shed 1.67 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 30.25 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the February series.

This was followed by the 10,600 strike price, which now holds 17.50 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 6.77 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700 which added 18.26 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strike that added 2.19 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500 which shed 2.23 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 713.47 crore and Domestic Institutional Investors purchased Rs 113.27 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

137 stocks saw a long buildup

45 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

45 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

4 stocks saw long unwinding