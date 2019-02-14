Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things to know before Opening Bell

Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors said a close below the strong support (10,740) will push prices lower towards 10,680 levels.

Rakesh Patil
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

The market fell for fifth consecutive session and closed below 10,750 levels on the Nifty, dragged by Reliance Industries, HDFC Group and IT stocks on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 157.89 points to 35,876.22 while the Nifty50 dropped 47.60 points to 10,746.05 amid consolidation and formed bearish candle on daily scale.

The index traded in a tight range of 10,760-10,730 levels throughout the day, with negative sentiments.

"Index trading above Thursday's high (10,792) will accelerate upmove taking it higher towards immediate resistance zone of 200 DMA placed around 10,850 levels," Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

related news

However, a close below the strong support (10,740) will push prices lower towards 10,680 levels, he said.

The broader markets bucked the trend with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.6 percent each.

We have collated top 10 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,746 on February 14. According to Pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10712.3, followed by 10678.6. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10786.2 and then 10826.4.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26970.6 on February 14. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26849.14, followed by 26727.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27061.04, followed by 27151.47.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 30.31 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,900 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the February series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 30.26 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000 added 18.22 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,800, which added 23.55 lakh contracts and followed by 10,900 strike which added 8.63 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

CALL

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 16.95 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the February series.

This was followed by the 10,600 strike price, which now holds 6.16 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which accumulated 2.03 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 11.02 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strike which added 2.09 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 6.37 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which shed 2.96 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which shed 0.61 lakh contracts.

PUT

FIIs & DIIs Data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 250.23 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 1,225.24 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

10stks

59 stocks saw a long buildup

long buildup

70 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

short covering

41 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

short bulidup

29 stocks saw long unwinding

long unwinding
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 08:47 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.