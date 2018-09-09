Trade set up for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty after opening at 11,558.25 on Friday fell sharply below 11,500 to hit an intraday low of 11,484.40. It rebounded in late morning trade to hit an intraday high of 11,603. The index saw some profit booking at higher levels, which dragged the market tad below the psychological 11,600-mark at close. It ended the session 52.20 points higher at 11,589.10.

The index formed a small bullish candle on the daily charts, which also resembles a hammer like pattern. Recovery in the dollar-rupee and stability in crude oil prices supported the market.

The index snapped its six-week winning streak, forming a bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart. It corrected 0.8 percent in the passing week after registering a 6 percent rally in the previous six consecutive weeks.

A bearish engulfing pattern consists of two candles. One candle is usually a small candle, which is followed by a large black or red candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one or the previous candle.

This pattern suggests that the bears were able to regain control after the index moved in a narrow range for the past few sessions. It is usually seen at the end of an uptrend, but if the index breaks below its crucial support level of 11,550, selling pressure could accelerate.

"The last three sessions of price action on the Nifty is looking quite interesting as it registered long lower shadows in all the sessions, which resulted in a hammer kind of formation, suggesting buying interest at lower levels after hitting a short term bottom of 11,393," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, said.

On the weekly chart, the Nifty registered a hammer kind of formation with a long lower shadow as more than half of its intra week losses were recouped, he stated. "This kind of price action has clearly tilted the tide in favour of bulls in the near term. As our twin momentum oscillators also generated a buy signal, we expect this rally to get extended up to 11,679 levels. As participation is becoming wide and broad-based after the recent correction, we will not be surprised if the bulls made an attempt to get past 11,700 levels."

At this juncture, he feels it will be too early to conclude that the bottom is in place. He advises traders to book profits around 11,680 levels, adding that on the downside it is advisable to maintain a stop at 11,470.

India VIX rose 1.58 percent to 13.94 levels.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

The Nifty ended Friday at 11,589.10. According to pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,514.67, followed by 11,440.23. If the index starts moving upwards, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,633.27 and 11,677.43.The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,481.45, up 12.75 points on Friday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support, is placed at 27,305.3, followed by 27,129.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,585, followed by 27,688.6.Maximum call open interest (OI) of 40.01 lakh contracts was seen at 11,800 strike. This will act as crucial resistance for the September series. This was followed by the 12,000 strike price, which now holds 30.41 lakh contracts, and 11,600, which has accumulated 29.12 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any call writing seen. Highest call unwinding was seen at 11,700 strike, which shed 2.91 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300, which shed 2.49 lakh contracts and 12,000 which shed 2.45 lakh contracts.

Maximum put OI of 47.64 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike. This will act as a crucial support level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike, which now holds 47.42 lakh contracts, and the 11,000 strike, which has accumulated 38.46 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 11,500 strike, which added 5.95 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600, which added 2.93 lakh contracts, and 11,400, which added 2.8 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,800 strike, which shed 1.24 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100, which shed 0.3 lakh contracts.

Foreign and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 37.56 crore and Rs 942.45 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

103 stocks saw long build-up

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

8 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

One Point One Solutions: Chhabra Akshay bought 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 59.92 per share.

Rama Steel Tubes: Madhukar Sheth bought 1,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 104 per share and Shah Vaishali Yatin 98,999 shares at Rs 106.01 per share.

Suumaya Lifestyle: Macro Dealcomm Private Limited sold 1,68,000 shares of the company at Rs 31.78 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

ITC: Company's representative(s) will be attending the 25th CLSA Investors' Forum 2018 on September 10 and 11 at Hong Kong.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Representatives of the company will be attending and making presentation at 25th CLSA Investors Forum commencing September 10 at Hong Kong.

Asian Paints: Company's officials are meeting analysts/investors on September 11, 18 and 19.

PSP Projects: Company's officials are meeting ASK Investment Managers Limited on September 10.

Mahanagar Gas: Company's officials are meeting SBICAP Securities and Ocean Dial Asset Management India on September 11. The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 17 to consider general matters.

Info Edge India: Company's officials are meeting analysts/investors in CLSA Investors Forum on September 11 & 12, and J P Morgan's India Investor Summit on September 19.

Hikal: Company's officials are meeting analysts/investors at IDFC Agri Day organised by IDFC Securities on September 10.

Navin Fluorine International: Company's officials are meeting analysts/investors at IDFC Agri Day organised by IDFC Securities on September 10.

Pidilite Industries: Company's officials are meeting Capital Investment Trust, Taiwan on September 10.

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials are meeting Quantum Securities and B & K Securities on September 12.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers: Company's officials are meeting Dalal & Broacha Stock Broking on September 10.

8K Miles Software Services: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Visa Steel: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Opto Circuits: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Veto Switchgears and Cables: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

KCL Infra Projects: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Bartronics India: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 28.

Mudra Financial Services: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 28.

Leel Electricals: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 28.

HDIL: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Asian Granito India: Company invited shareholders for plant visit on September 14.

Elpro International: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

SPML Infra: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Integrated Capital Services: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 24.

Indo Rama Synthetics: EGM of the company is scheduled to be held on September 20.

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 29.

Kwality: Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on September 14 to take on record the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 2018.

Stocks in news

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover reported total retail sales of 36,629 vehicles in August, down 4.9 percent YoY. Jaguar retail sales up 7.7 percent YoY at 11,802 vehicles and Land Rover sales down 9.9 percent to 24,827 vehicles. Retail sales up 64.9 percent in UK, overseas markets 20.2 percent and North America up 2.5 percent, with Europe slightly below last year (up 3.1 percent) while China sales down 38.1 percent YoY.

Reliance Capital: Company has received Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as Core Investment Company - Non-Deposit Taking Systemically Important Institution.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Agri Logistics (AALL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a WOS namely Adani Agri Logistics (Samastipur).

RITES: Company has secured an additional work of Rs 294.67 crore from Ministry of Railways for doubling of Dharmavaram Penukunda rail lines (41.5 Kms) in South Western Railways.

Cyient: Cyient Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly subsidiary of Cyient Limited has acquired 86 percent in Cyient KK (another subsidiary of the company).

Goa Carbon: Production for August at 13,730.8 MT and Sales at 14,726.8 MT.

Akzo Nobel India: Jayakumar Krishnaswamy will be stepping down as the Managing Director of the company with effect from September 12 and Board appointed Rajiv Rajgopal as Managing Director with effect from November 1. Pradip Menon will be stepping down as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from September 14.

Zenith Exports: IL&FS Securities Services released 3,08,224 equity shares of the company, representing 5.71 percent of the paid-up capital on September 6.

Omax Autos: Board has approved the proposal for establishing a new manufacturing unit at suitable location in Uttar Pradesh, for manufacturing products and equipment supplied to Railways.

CES has withdrawn record date of September 21 for bonus issue of 27 equity shares for every 1 equity share held.

Indo Count Industries: ICRA reaffirmed its long term rating as AA minus and revised outlook on the long term facilities to Stable from Positive. CARE reaffirmed long term bank facilities as AA with outlook as Negative.

McLeod Russel: HDFC AMC through its three funds hold 5.29 percent stake in the company.

Divya Jyoti Industries: Ankit Maheshwari has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. September 6.

7NR Retail: Due to pre-occupation Deepak Rawal has resigned from the post of internal auditor of the company for the financial year 2018-19.

Williamson Magor: Board approved the proposal to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on private placement basis to IL&FS Financial Services.

Sical Logistics: Board approved issue of equity shares on preferential basis.

Reliance Power & Reliance Naval: Both companies pledge shares with Yes Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra: RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore for contravention of master circular on fraud.

Bank of India: RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty for contravention of circular on fraud.

Union Bank of India: RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore for contravention of circular on fraud.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 10, not a single stock is present in this list.