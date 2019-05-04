Trade modifications to keep in mind ahead of Lok Sabha election results

Time to gear up for the mega event of Lok Sabha poll results in a matter of weeks. This event, which happens once in five years, has had a history of inviting bouts of volatility before and after the event. While a lot of traders have come to the options market via an urge to tackle this event, for full-time option traders these are different waters hence there has to be a series of modifications in place before going at the event with Options.

We will go through four such trade modifications along with the Whys and the Work Arounds.

Modification #1: Resort to Fewer Trading Ideas and Shorter Horizons

In times proximal to an event, the expectations are ever changing as it is most vulnerable to even a slight change in perspective of the expected outcome. This is because being wrong here has a big price to pay.

As a result, the Directional Moves are usually rather fierce but short-lived making it difficult to detect if we are trading a trend or just a pull-back. This characteristic makes it essential to reduce the horizons of the trades and if need be to even reduce the frequency of trading. This modification will safeguard against undue gyrations.

Modification #2: Resort to Larger Spreads for positional trades

We have talked about this time and again that whenever a directional trade is taken via options and is expected to yield results in over 5+ sessions, we resort to spreads. Meaning, along with Buying a Call/ Put close to the market price of the underlying we resort to selling a Higher Call or Lower Put to fund the cost of the Call and a part of time value decay of the option bought.

Now, in times of high expectations, Volatility Option strikes close to each other tend to behave almost similarly with an expectation of volatility also impacting the premiums. This makes the Spreads a little unattractive.

A work-around to this is resort to larger spreads. Unlike normal times, the premiums of farther strikes are pricy enough to give better funding. At the same time, the distance between strikes would make sure that if the move materialized there would be decent money on the table.

Modification #3: Resort to Pro- Volatility Strategies

Remember as the event gets closer, the Option Premiums gets dearer and as the event gets over the option premiums collapse. Hence, while framing options strategies this behaviour of Options where premium moves regardless of a directional move has to be accounted for.

A work-around to this peculiarity is to use Pro-Volatility strategies. Resort to more single Options and if we are intending to take a trade which would see the other side of the event announcement, then deploy strategies like Back Ratios.

Modification #4: Avoid Short Gamma Trades

As discussed in the earlier point, the premiums at least pre-event would be on an inorganic rise, hence one shall try and refrain from net Selling of options as it could be lethal.

If one still wants to trade the juicy premiums:

-Every Single Short Option shall be underlying backed like Long Future + Short Call / Short Future + Short Put-Call Ratios & Put Ratios to be replaced with Call Butterfly & Put Butterfly by keeping both number of Buy and Sell options equal

-Finally, if we want to Sell Both Call and Put (Short Straddle) make sure at least a Distant higher Call & Lower Put is bought against it to keep maximum loss a known number

I am not saying that this is the most optimal way to temporarily reshape your trades this month but at least these modifications would safeguard from any disaster from coming your way.

The Author is President at Quantsapp.