'Trade light though market will remain strong; avoid Yes Bank; Infosys, TCS look good'

It is difficult to predict what the economy will do because of state governments’ decision to extend lockdown but the markets can move higher, thanks to the liquidity measures, Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities, tells Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Q: In the last two weeks, the market has remained volatile but the bulls have had an upper hand. Though technical parameters indicated exhaustion but given the strength after every consolidation, will the market slip back to 10,000 again?

Well, a positive takeaway from the last week's trade is that the benchmark market not only ended on a buoyant note but did outperform global stock markets. Overall, domestic markets remained in the green zone on the back of better-than-expected corporate earnings and news stating early vaccine for COVID-19 helped markets to cross above the psychologically important levels 200-DMA (whose value is placed at 10,885). Hence, our view suggests that the index will now look forward to capitalising on the strong performance. The only negative catalyst at the time of writing is Saturday's largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Net-net, the path to economic recovery will be slow and bumpy until the spread of the virus is controlled. Honestly speaking, it is really difficult to predict what the economy will do because of the decisions of extensions of lockdowns in most parts of states, but the markets could move higher, thanks to the liquidity measures. On a simpler note, it somehow still makes all the sense of the financial world to play along with the rising trend of the market if you want to make some quick bucks. As they say, "The trend is your friend and friend says catch the rally if you can…"

Q: Yes Bank FPO was subscribed 95 percent, with a large support from QIBs. Do you think the stock price will get adjusted to near-issue price of Rs 12 before listing? What is the way forward in terms of investment in the stock?

Yes, Yes... Finally, Yes Bank FPO managed to sail through by the end of Day 3, credit goes to SBI team, somehow if we see the subscription data, institutions seem to be having more faith in Yes Bank than individual investors. Allotment is assumed to get done at Rs 12 lower band, which says there is a demand but at a lower band. As per industry sources, Yes Bank was expecting 3 times the demand, ie Rs 40,000 crore but failed to get attracted.

While we agree that the FPO was priced cheap, considering the uncertainties like stressed asset quality and overall depressed financial performance would be expected in the foreseeable future in banking operations. But there are high possibilities that the stock price will get adjusted to near FPO issue price of Rs 12 before listing or even dive down. Way forward, we believe challenges will remain the same as overall. The bank will take longer time to revive and build decent RoE numbers. Retail deposit is key for any bank for lower cost of funds but Yes Bank has witnessed sizable withdrawal of deposits over the past few quarters, which raises concern. Hence, based on current challenges and other fundamental parameters, we advise investors to avoid.

Q: Rossari Biotech was subscribed 79 times, do you expect a bumper listing next week? What could be the listing premium? What should investors do on the listing day and what is the outlook?

Well, Rossari Biotech IPO was a great success and subscription levels were above market expectations. We are optimistic on the sector as well as company as rising "Make in India" campaign would add impetus to the emergence of India as a manufacturing hub for the specialty chemicals. And we believe Rossari Biotech is well positioned to tap the shifting global demand by having customised solutions to the apparel, animal and poultry feed and FMCG industries by offering a diversified product portfolio.

Considering all the factors and market demand, we expect a handsome listing gain around 30-35 percent on the issue price of Rs 425, hence a moderate investor who applied should look for booking profits on the listing day, while high-risk investors can 'hold' on consideration risk appetite of volatile equity markets.

Q: Given the consistent upmove in the market, what should be the strategy of investors and traders? Is it a buy-on-dips, sell-on-rise or something else kind of market?

Well, there is a total disconnect between rising markets and the deep mess in the real economy amid virus spread affecting the economy. With unlocking formulas supporting phased re-opening of economic activity, markets started discounting the severity of impact of virus spread over businesses going forward. But it seems like more businesses are dealing with the coronavirus and markets are learning to live with it.

To our mind, the Street will keep on focusing on the good news and discounting the bad spike—hence expect Dalal Street to climb higher in the current week's trade too. The ongoing earnings season will also keep the markets volatile and take management commentary very seriously and we feel Q1 earning warnings are already discounted in today's price. Hence we keep advising traders/investors to trade light, with a buy-on-dip strategy but quality counters.

Q: All major IT companies have announced their earnings and the stocks rallied sharply in the week gone by. What are your thoughts on their earnings and what should investors do if they want to be in the IT space?

The IT sector has continued to outperform the equity benchmarks in the last few weeks, as stronger-than-expected results, better deal turnouts and supportive management guidance set an encouraging tone for future earnings. Point to note that the majority of the IT companies, which get outsourcing business, did not face significant cancellations or pricing pressure from global clientele.

Work from home (WFH) transition was smooth and had very little revenue impact. Technology is a sector which turned well in the pandemic scenario as the whole world is running on digital technology platforms. Industry data says spends on digital transformation would increase, offset by lesser spend on running operations and the cost saved, which will be invested back into digital transformation of business. We have an optimistic outlook on Infosys and TCS while neutral view on Wipro & HCL Technologies.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.