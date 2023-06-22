TPG Capital likely to sell 11% equity in Landmark Cars via block deal on June 23

ICICI Securities will be the sole broker for the block deal, sources said

TPG Capital is likely to sell over 44 lakh shares, amounting to a stake of around 11 percent, in Landmark Cars via a block deal on June 23, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources privy to the development.

The block deal is likely to mark TPG Capital's exit as a stakeholder in Landmark Cars. The US-based private equity firm, via its affiliate TPG Growth II SF Pte Ltd, held 44,56,270 shares or an 11.25 percent stake in the Indian automotive retailer as of March 31, 2023.

The floor price for the stake sale will be at a discount of 0-5 percent against the current market price, the sources added. Landmark Car's stock traded in the red during the market hours on June 22 and settled on the BSE at Rs 668.75 apiece, a decline of 1.15 percent compared to the previous day's close.

The report comes three days after TPG India Investments II Inc, a subsidiary of the TPG group, sold its entire stake of 2.65 percent in NBFC Shriram Finance for Rs 1,390 crore via open market transactions.

TPG Capital's stake sale would also come around three weeks after Landmark Cars released its quarterly results. The company posted a 28 percent on-year jump in the net profit for Q4FY23 at Rs 24.05 crore, whereas, the revenue from operations went up by 17.5 percent to Rs 853.79 crore.