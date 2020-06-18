Total loan book under moratorium saw a decline; HDFC Bank, ICICI top picks: Macquarie

There has been a decline in total loan book under moratorium during the extension period.

Almost 50 percent of customers had opted for moratorium initially just to conserve cash, Macquarie said as reported by CNBC-TV18.

For HDFC, the retail loan book under moratorium was at 7 percent as of June 15 against 21 percent in May, and small portion of this 7 percent is new customers opting for moratorium in the second round, the brokerage added.

One reason for this is white-collar labour has not lost jobs as much as feared, said the global brokerage.

On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India had announced the loan moratorium for three-month period (March-May) for all term loans extended by all lending institutions. The central bank in May extended the moratorium for another three months till August, given the extended lockdown due to rising coronavirus infections.

Under the scheme, the borrowers can avoid paying EMIs to banks without worrying that these loans turn to NPAs (non-performing assets).

HDFC in its BSE filing on May 25 had said in accordance with the directions by the Reserve Bank of India, the Corporation had offered the moratorium to customers whose loans were standard as at February 29, 2020.

"The corporation had adopted an 'opt-in' structure for the moratorium. As of date, approximately 26 percent of the Corporation's loans under management have opted for the moratorium. Individual loans under moratorium account for 21 percent of the individual loan portfolio," it added.

Macquarie believes worries about large-scale retail defaults are exaggerated.

"A bank with large market share in fast-tags saw activity levels at 75 percent of pre-COVID levels. In fact, the housing activity in non-metros is picking up," said the brokerage.

HDFC itself said the traction in June w.r.t housing loan has surprised positively and applications as of June 15 are 50 percent of what was seen in entire month of June 2019, as per the brokerage.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are its top picks in the sector, Macquarie said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.