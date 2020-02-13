App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Power share price jumps 7% after robust Q3 profit, board declares dividend

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.21 times and was trading with volumes of 167,312 shares, compared to its five day average of 36,974 shares, an increase of 352.51 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Torrent Power jumped over 7 percent intraday on February 13 after the company reported its Q3 results.

Consolidated net profit rose over 76 percent to Rs 420.62 crore in December quarter 2019 versus Rs 238.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income was Rs 3,115.48 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 3,306.83 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Close

The consolidated net profit during the April-December period this fiscal rose to Rs 1,452.82 crore from Rs 879.03 crore a year ago. Its profit in 2018-19 was Rs 903.83 crore.

related news

The company's board at its meeting held on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of Rs 11.60 per equity share on 48,06,16,784 equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2019-20

The said dividend will be remitted on or after February 24, 2020, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company and Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Record Date of February 20, 2020, fixed for the purpose, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Torrent Power appointment Sunaina Tamar as Additional Director, (non-executive and non-independent category) to the Board of the Company with effect from February 13, 2020, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.21 times and was trading with volumes of 167,312 shares, compared to its five day average of 36,974 shares, an increase of 352.51 percent.

The stock price gained over 38 percent in the last 1 year and was quoting at Rs 326.40, up Rs 22.50, or 7.40 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 329.75 and an intraday low of Rs 313.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Torrent Power

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.