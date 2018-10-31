Torrent Power, IRB Infra, Cummins India, PNB Housing top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian benchmark indices have witnessed some outstanding gains with the Nifty50 jumping 188 points, trading at 10,386 while the Sensex gaining 551 points at 34,442.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,555 stocks advancing and 943 declining while 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Torrent Power jumped 12 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.84 times. Cummins India added 11 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 13.62 times.

IRB Infra gained 10 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.13 times. PNB Housing Finance was up 10 percent and PC Jeweller gained 8 percent in the afternoon session.

From the BSE Group B stocks, Munjal Auto Industries zoomed 20 percent and hit upper circuit of Rs 64.90 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 12.21 times. D B Realty jumped 19 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 20.80 and saw a spurt in volume by more than 3.09 times.

R Systems International added 16 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 46.10 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 15.96 times. Paramount Communications gained 15 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.82 times.