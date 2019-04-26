Torrent Pharma gains 2% as Ahmedabad unit receives USFDA observations

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.6 percent intraday on April 26 after its Ahmedabad unit received certain observations from the US health regulator.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,749.95, up Rs 22.05, or 1.28 percent on the BSE, at 1328 hours IST.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company informed exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration has conducted an audit at its Indrad plant in April.

The USFDA has issued certain observations to plant.

Torrent Pharma said these observations are procedural in nature and it is confident of addressing them satisfactorily.