‘Topsy Turvy’ situation for traders may keep market sideways

Manali Bhatia

In spite of the rally on September 6, the Indian market seemed to be decoupled with its global peers. Amid a trade war de-escalation and an easing unrest in Hong Kong, the global market rallied quite smartly from the lower levels. But, the Indian market failed to perform with the same pace. And, even the minor pullback rally on the back of positive news flows failed to change the existing trend.

After a steep fall in the past few weeks, Nifty 50 has entered in a sideways zone and created a “Topsy- Turvy” situation for traders. On the weekly chart, Nifty is trading in the upward sloping channel that has been broken on the downside, but the follow up selling was missing.

For the coming week, a big red candle of August (19-23) that has broken the channel will act as a signal candle. The high/low of the candle will decide the next move of the market. Two indecisive candles, followed by a signal candle indicating that once 10,850 trades on lower side, traders can expect a smooth journey till the low of signal candle i.e. 10,637.15. A new round of selling is not ruled out below 10,637 that could take Nifty all the way to 10,200 levels.

We are still trading below all major short term, as well as long term, moving averages. Any further pullback is likely to fizzle out in 11,175 - 11,200 zones where the 50-week exponential moving average is placed.

NIFTY50 weekly

NIFTY50 daily

On daily charts as well, Nifty is trading in clear downtrend with lower top and lower bottom formation. After breaking the upward sloping trend line, prices went back in the channel but bulls seem to be lacking strength as prices fell again after making lower top.

The RSI after trading in bearish zone for last few sessions has again entered in sideways zone. The average directional index is sloping downwards and indicating traders have to be prepared for range bound moves.

For upcoming week, we can expect Nifty to trade in the range of 10,850 and 11,200 with negative bias and high volatility. As it is always a prudent idea to go with the trend, we believe that traders should be looking for selling opportunity at higher levels. The 50 EMA on the weekly, as well as the daily, chart is placed in the range of 11,175 to 11,200, and it will be very difficult for the bulls to trade it on higher side.

Globally, the negative notion has cut down after US labour market data released an addition in most jobs in the last four months. Along with this, the United States and China being ready for trade talks is a big positive, and the global market witnessed turn in the last two trading sessions. But, on the domestic front, things are not shaping up in the taxation end as estimated by the government. In August, GST collections are far lower than estimates.

Also, it looks difficult to meet out the disinvestment target. Hence, the overall lower-expected tax collection is a big constraint for the government to provide stimulus for this lacklustre economy. Subdued tax collections may not only hit the government finances but also on meeting the fiscal deficit target. Therefore, selling on every rise may be seen to the levels of 11,175 to 11,200.

The author id Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.