Sugar sector in sweet spot on govt policies; stocks rise in double digits in 2021

Sugar manufacturers appear to be in a sweet spot and the stocks from this sector look poised for gain thanks to the government's policy on the ethanol blending program and its efforts to ensure sugarcane farmers are paid without significant arrears.

In the calendar year 2021 (CY21) so far, stocks like Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries (up 56 percent), Triveni Engineering & Industries (up 51 percent) and Balrampur Chini Mills (up 44 percent) have logged strong gains.

Shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills (up 18 percent), DCM Shriram Industries (up 13 percent) and Bannari Amman Sugars (up 12 percent) have also risen in double digits during the same period.

"We believe India’s sugar sector has drifted away from cyclicality in terms of sugar prices as well as from partial deregulation," brokerage JM Financial Institutional Securities said in a note.

"Government policies (sugarcane price/MSP/buffer stock/export subsidies/ethanol prices) would ensure the survival of the weakest," the brokerage firm said.

As per the brokerage firm structural oversupply in terms of sugar production, the government’s efforts on the ethanol blending program (EBP; from 0.8 percent to almost 8 percent now; 20 percent target EBP in 2025) through robust ethanol prices, and the government’s steps to ensure sugarcane farmers are paid without significant arrears are expected to bode well for the sugar sector.

The brokerage firm estimates sugar inventory in India, currently at 9.9mnt (4-6 months consumption) to remain broadly stable.

JM Financial believes India can be more an opportunistic exporter depending on the domestic demand-supply scenario and global sugar prices.

"Ethanol prices are currently significantly above petrol and alcohol import parity prices as the government is aiming at twin objectives: (a) surplus sugar being diverted to ethanol, and (b) a reduction in carbon emissions and dependence on crude imports," JM Financial said.

However, the brokerage firm added that this also means sugar prices are capped (B-molasses/direct route ethanol is indirectly linked with prices) and there is an overbearing regulatory framework and exposure to regulatory shocks.

"Nonetheless, we expect strong cash flows for at least 2-3 years for well-managed sugar companies and hence revisit our valuations of companies," JM Financial said.

The brokerage has upgraded Balrampur Chini from 'hold' to 'buy'.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.