Top stories now on Moneycontrol: Check what is trending

    March 09, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

    Market correction a good opportunity for long-term investors to enter: S Naren, ICICI Prudential AMC

    The veteran asset manager believes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is different from geopolitical crises of the past. Read more.

    Vikram Limaye says will not seek second term as NSE CEO

    This comes after the NSE put out an advertisement last week calling for candidates for the MD and CEO role. Read more.

    Global shares slip as oil surges in volatile trade after US ban on Russian crude

    Benchmark Brent crude for May rose to an intra-day high of $131.27 a barrel before settling at $127.98 a barrel, 3.9 percent higher, while US crude futures settled at $123.70 a barrel, a 3.6 percent increase. Read more.

    Wall Street ends down in rocky session as US bans import of Russian crude oil

    Losses accelerated into the end of Tuesday's up-and-down session, a day after steep declines that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirm it was in a bear market. Read more.

    Nickel prices soar over supply shortage on Ukraine; EV battery output under threat

    Exponential rise in nickel prices led London Metal Exchange (LME) to suspend trading in the metal. Read more.
    Tags: #brent #crude #News #nickel #oil #Russia #trending #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 08:36 am
