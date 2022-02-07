Top Performing smallcases of January 2021 - January 2022

Top Performers

A month into 2022 and with the announcement of the new budget, the future of the Indian Markets look like it’s going to focus on the long term game. With that being said, let us take a look at the Top Performing smallcases of the past 12 months.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here is a list of the Top Performing smallcases of 2021, what category they belong to, what strategy they follow and who they are managed by.



● Managed by: Niveshaay



● Strategy:



● This portfolio consists of a basket of 15-20 small and mid-cap focused stocks with great business potential.



● In this portfolio, we have covered stocks that are available cheaply and have huge earning potential upside.



● Invests in companies that have the potential to grow at a decent pace, visibility of sustainable profit and also have clarity on the leverage.



● Small-Cap



Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio smallcase by Niveshaay



● Managed by: Lotusdew



● Strategy:



● Small Cap



● Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow



● Fundamental ideas are used like the variability of margins, earnings stability, one-off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.



● Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.



Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth







● Managed by: Omniscience Capital



● Strategy:



● This smallcase comprises of Capital providers and enablers for large infrastructure development



● This smallcase provides exposure to this capital expansion theme via a curated portfolio of Capital Providers & Enablers such as exchanges, rating agencies, selected banks and infrastructure-focused NBFCs



● This smallcase leverages the fact that with a target to reach a $5 trillion economy in next few years, India is expected to have a capital demand of more than INR 200 lakh crores with around 30% equity and 70% debt



● Large Cap



Omni Capital Enablers smallcase by Omniscience Capital



● Managed by: Value Stocks



● Strategy:



● Small-cap



● This Strategy has quality small-cap stocks based on proprietary predictive analytics model



Small Cap Growth Strategy smallcase by Value Stocks







● Managed by: Wright Research



● Strategy:



● Mid Cap



● This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.



● This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe



● The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.



Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research



● Managed by: Capitalmind



● Strategy:



● Mid and Small-cap



● Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity ,with weekly rebalancing



● This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years



Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind



● Managed by: Mystic Wealth



● Strategy:



● This smallcase is an Automated Momentum Model Portfolio of 20 stocks



● Stocks are selected by a propitiatory algorithm ranking the stocks on price momentum



● It has a trend following overlay on broader markets to sit out the bad days.



● Small-cap



MWM (MysticWealth Momentum) smallcase by Mystic Wealth



● Managed by: Windmill Capital



● Strategy:



● This smallcase comprises of Quality smallcap stocks with positive momentum trends



● This smallcase aims to systematically outperform the smallcap index by quantitatively selecting smallcap stocks exhibiting strong quality fundamentals with positive momentum trends



● Momentum trends exhibited by these stocks acts as secondary filter to align the portfolio with market trend



● Small-cap



Quality Smallcap - Smart Beta smallcase by Windmill Capital



● Managed by: Negen Capital



● Strategy:



● Small-Cap



● Demergers. "Value + Growth". Technology investing in America & India. SIP. Investing made simple.



● 'Value+Growth' is the combination we aspire to find. It is the most potent way of investing.



● Technology companies will be at the forefront in the future. They will gain significant market share from traditional business going forward. Investors must have Tech in their portfolio to stay ahead of the rest.



Negen Opportunistic SIP smallcase by Negen Capital



● Managed by: Green Portfolio



● Strategy:



● This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme



● Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price



Mid and Small-cap

High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio

