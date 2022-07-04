Top Performing smallcases for the last 6 months

The last 6 months has been quite the rollercoaster for the markets. Inflation and global cues have deeply hurt markets and have placed them in red. Although, we saw great ups, we now have to come to realize that we’re in bear markets as of now. With June behind us, we have now entered a Bear Market and might have to drive our focus more than ever for long term goals. Let us take a look at the Top Performing smallcases for the first half of this 2022.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have been succesful in bringing a different flavour to investing making acccess easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here are the Top performing smallcases of the last 6 months:

Omni Bharat Defence



- Managed by: Omniscience Capital



- Strategy:



- Defend Bharat with an attacking portfolio



- a curated portfolio of defence companies with strong technology moats, such as, torpedoes and missiles, aircraft carrier, fighter jets, submarines, electronic systems, etc



Omni Bharat Defence smallcase by Omniscience Capital

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

- Managed by: Stayvan

- Strategy:

- These smallcase has 7 independent stocks from different sectors across market cap.

- This smallcase follows a SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR by Dipen Shah (25yrs experience) smallcase by Stayvan

Underdogs too will shine

- Managed by: Ambareesh Baliga

- Strategy:

- This smallcase aims to capture Alpha from Non-Belief to Dis-belief

- These are fundamentally good stocks with excellent management but have been out of favour

Underdogs too will shine smallcase by Ambareesh Baliga

