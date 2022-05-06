Top Performing small cases for April 2022

April has come to an end and The BSE Sensex took a plunge of 328 points or 0.6% to 56,744 in early trade at the start of the week following a sell-off on Wall Street Friday, amid fears about the US Fed continuing to surprise on the hawkish side as it looks to end the worst inflation in the last 40 years. As the weeks progressed it didn’t look too good for Mr Market.

The BSE index on Friday posted losses for the 3rd week in a row. Wipro sank 1.7% among other losers such as Bajaj Finance (-0.9%) and Reliance (-0.8%). Some Asian markets were closed Monday for holidays while Indian markets will remain closed on Tuesday. Through all this volatility let us have a look at the Top Performing smallcases for April 2022.

Here’s a list of Top Performing smallcases that cruised through ultra volatility periods during April 2022 with their strong and interesting investing philosophy.

Omni Bharat Defence



Managed by: Omniscience Capital



Returns: 21.32%



Strategy:

Defend Bharat with an attacking portfolio of Defence companies with strong technology moats, such as, torpedoes and missiles, aircraft carrier, fighter jets, submarines, electronic systems, etc.Omni Bharat Defence smallcase by Omniscience Capital

Candor Investing - Wealth Compounders

● Managed by: Candor Investing

● Returns: 11.48%

● Strategy:

● A portfolio of 8-10 companies with a demonstrated track record of proitable operations that have a potential to grow fast in the future and are run by honest and hungry management.

Omni Bharat Defence smallcase by Omniscience Capital>Candor Investing - Wealth Compounders smallcase by Candor Investing

Transporting India

● Managed by: Windmill Capital

● Returns: 10.48%

● Strategy:

● This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum

● Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase

● All decisions are rule driven and evidence based which are collectively called the system minimising biases and prejudice.

Transporting India smallcase by Windmill Capital

Multi National Companies (MNC) Advantage

● Managed by: Capitalmind

● Returns: 10.11%

● Strategy:

● Invest in the best MNC's following our High-Quality Right Price philosophy

● This portfolio contains Multinational stocks have moats of having a strong global presence, access to global business learnings, access to cheaper funds, better technology and resources, professional management, strong products and service offering.

Multi National Companies (MNC) Advantage smallcase by Green Portfolio

Wright Smallcaps

● Managed by: Wright Research

● Returns: 9.57%

● Strategy:

● Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

● Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

● Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.

Wright Smallcaps smallcase by Wright Research

