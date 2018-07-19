Top movers & shakers for Thursday: GE T&D, Varun Beverages top volume gainers; Adani Power rises 8%

It was a dull day for the Indian markets with the Nifty down 23 points at 10,957 while the Sensex ended lower by 22 points and trading at 36,351. The weakness was quite expected as the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The other drag to the market weakness is the fall in the rupee which plunged 40 paisa intraday.

Among the top BSE gainers, Adani Power jumped 8.5 percent followed by Bank of India and 3M India. On the other hand, the top losers included PC Jeweller which tanked 8.7 percent while 8K Miles Software ended 8.32 percent lower. Mindtree shed 7.96 percent followed by L&T Infotech, Jain Irrigation Systems and Hindalco Industries.

Stocks that have seen a huge spurt in its share price over the last three days include names like Suryaamba Spin which added 37.47 percent while Indo Amines gained 27.52 percent.

The other gainers included names like Starlog Enterprises which is up 24.05 percent while Prabhat Telecom gained 17.78 percent. Federal Bank added 16.06 percent and Smruthi Organic is up 15.75 percent.

Stocks which are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today as compared to their 5-day average traded volume:

GE T&D was trading with volumes of 1,073,050 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,771 shares, an increase of 15,748.67 percent while Varun Beverages was trading with volumes of 206,177 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,825 shares, an increase of 7,199.33 percent.

SBI Life Insurance Company was trading with volumes of 309,321 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,714 shares, an increase of 6,462.03 percent. Shanthi Gears was trading with volumes of 236,287 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,773 shares, an increase of 4,850.28 percent.

GPT Infraprojects was trading with volumes of 58,061 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,926 shares, an increase of 2,915.22 percent. Mold-Tek Packaging was trading with volumes of 93,373 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,218 shares, an increase of 2,801.22 percent.