Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 9: Crypto market in red led by FTX insolvency reports; BTC, Ethereum down 1%

Moneycontrol News
Nov 09, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

While Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark, Ethereum stared at a major decline below the $1,500 levels. FTT nosedived more than 71% yesterday.

Majority of cryptocurrencies traded in the red on November 9 as the global crypto market saw panic selling yesterday led by insolvency reports of the crypto exchange FTX. While Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark, Ethereum stared at a major decline below the $1,500 levels. FTT nosedived more than 71 percent in 24-hour trade.

The global crypto market cap is $913.58B, a 11.06% decrease over the last day. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.99B, 4.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $199.94B, which is 93.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price is Bitcoin hovers around Rs 16.6 lakh with dominance currently at 38.69 percent, up 0.07 percent over the day.

As of 8:00 am on November 9, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,71,300 -1.34
FTX Token 507 +1.81
Dogecoin 7.8784 -3.92
Binance Coin 29,000 -1.69
Ethereum 1,18,200 -0.22
Tether USD 89.70 +0.8
first published: Nov 9, 2022 08:31 am
